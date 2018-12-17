×
5 Players who could go unsold in the IPL auctions due to their high base price

Sunil Joseph
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
125   //    17 Dec 2018, 07:52 IST

KKR during the IPL auctions
KKR during the IPL auctions

The IPL season has come a bit early this year. This is due to the fact that the ICC Cricket World Cup takes place next year. This also brings about a new set of problems for franchise owners as a few players will be leaving the tournament mid-way to prepare for the World Cup.

This means that teams will have to be more careful about how they spend their money. They will more careful when looking at a player’s base price, his current and past form, and his age. Therefore, players with a high base may be considered too expensive and will most likely go unsold when their name goes under the hammer. 

Here, we’re looking at five players who might go unsold in the IPL auctions due to their high base price.

5. Dale Steyn (2 crores)

Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn has been one of the most destructive players in international cricket for the past few years. His fiery pace and swing at the start of an innings have torn through many batting lineups. At the peak of his career, Steyn dominated the number one spot in the ICC Test Rankings for a record 263 weeks from 2008 to 2014. 

His international record is impeccable. However, the South African pacer hasn’t had much of an impact in his IPL career, especially in his last three seasons. Steyn’s base price and his age will not help him in the auctions this year as IPL teams will be looking for younger players who can be bought for a bargain. Given his vast experience, will it be worth it to pay a minimum 2 crores for a bowler like Steyn when it would make more sense to purchase two more players in the same price range?

All these factors will have to be taken into consideration heading into IPL auctions.

1 / 4 NEXT
Sunil Joseph
ANALYST
Digital Marketer by day.......Sports enthusiast by night Find me @ http://www.sunil-joseph.com
