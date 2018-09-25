5 players who may not be a part of India's World Cup plans

Kartik Bansal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.14K // 25 Sep 2018, 17:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Has the time run out for Rahane?

With less than 20 ODIs left before the much-awaited World Cup in 2019, it seems that the Indian team has identified the group of players who will be considered in the squad for the major tournament.

There is not much to tinker in the team except an unsettled middle-order and the search for the perfect all-rounder who can give the much-needed balance to the team. There are few contenders for the two vacant spots in the middle order at No. 4 and 6.

The likes of Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik are the ones probably aiming to own that crucial No.4 spot.

However, Kedar Jadhav is a tempting option in the lower middle-order at No.6 given his off-spin bowling gives the team a bowler in their top 6 who can bowl a few overs consistently for the side.

Here's a look at 5 of those players who might be overlooked for India's World Cup campaign in 2019:

#5 Suresh Raina

The Southpaw didn't utilise the opportunity to his advantage as he failed miserably with the bat in the middle-order

Suresh Raina staged a comeback in the national T20I side against South Africa on the back of his consistent performances in the domestic T20 tournament.

However, it was later that he was given an opportunity for the England tour both in ODIs and T20Is after Rayudu failed to clear the fitness test.

The Southpaw didn't utilise the opportunity to his advantage as he failed miserably with the bat in the middle-order.

As a result, he was overlooked for India's Asia Cup campaign in UAE. It seems that selectors have now made up their mind to look beyond Raina until he makes an inspiring run of performances to force his way back into the Indian team, which for now looks way too far-fetched.

1 / 5 NEXT