Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who may not be a part of India's World Cup plans 

Kartik Bansal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.14K   //    25 Sep 2018, 17:24 IST

England v India: Carlton Mid ODI Tri Series - Game 6
Has the time run out for Rahane?

With less than 20 ODIs left before the much-awaited World Cup in 2019, it seems that the Indian team has identified the group of players who will be considered in the squad for the major tournament.

There is not much to tinker in the team except an unsettled middle-order and the search for the perfect all-rounder who can give the much-needed balance to the team. There are few contenders for the two vacant spots in the middle order at No. 4 and 6.

The likes of Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik are the ones probably aiming to own that crucial No.4 spot.

However, Kedar Jadhav is a tempting option in the lower middle-order at No.6 given his off-spin bowling gives the team a bowler in their top 6 who can bowl a few overs consistently for the side.

Here's a look at 5 of those players who might be overlooked for India's World Cup campaign in 2019:

#5 Suresh Raina

Image result for raina
The Southpaw didn't
utilise
the opportunity to his advantage as he failed miserably with the bat in the middle-order

Suresh Raina staged a comeback in the national T20I side against South Africa on the back of his consistent performances in the domestic T20 tournament.

However, it was later that he was given an opportunity for the England tour both in ODIs and T20Is after Rayudu failed to clear the fitness test.

The Southpaw didn't utilise the opportunity to his advantage as he failed miserably with the bat in the middle-order.

As a result, he was overlooked for India's Asia Cup campaign in UAE. It seems that selectors have now made up their mind to look beyond Raina until he makes an inspiring run of performances to force his way back into the Indian team, which for now looks way too far-fetched.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team Suresh Raina Ajinkya Rahane Indian team squad Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Kartik Bansal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An avid Cricket Follower
2019 World Cup: 3 uncapped players who could make it to...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who are not in the reckoning anymore
RELATED STORY
Five players who can make ODI debut for India in 2019
RELATED STORY
"Dreaming of playing for India in the 2019 World Cup",...
RELATED STORY
India's probable 15 member squad for World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Indian players from the 2017 Champions Trophy squad who...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian ODI Specialists who failed in Tests 
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players who Might Miss out on 2019 World Cup Team
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers you didn't know were part of World...
RELATED STORY
Five Indian Batsmen who are likely to miss ICC Cricket...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us