5 Players who might play their last IPL next season

“Players come and go but the show must never stop”- this line holds true for everyone whether it be some common player or some superstar player. IPL is a blockbuster show and every year players come, play and go back to their countries. Some play once and some take a very special place in our hearts. And India is such a country where every player is respected and loved.

Very few players in IPL take the decision of their last IPL contracts. Most of them retire from IPL due to being unsold in a season. Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from IPL a few days back. Adam Gilchrist and Sachin Tendulkar are two of the greats who took the decision themselves in 2012 and 2013 respectively to call it day on their IPL careers.

Today, We take a look at five players who might hang up their IPL boot themselves after the 2019 IPL season.

5. Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum during his knock of 158 runs at the Inaugural match of IPL 2007

Brendon “Baz” McCullum, the player who set IPL going. In the first match of the IPL, he played the innings which made the IPL an overnight hit. He scored 158 runs off just 73 balls which had 13 sixes in it. It remained the highest individual T20 score for a batsman for five years until Chris Gayle broke it in IPL 2013 by scoring an insane 175 runs.

He is known for his attacking batting and that thing also reflected in his captaincy. He was very aggressive as a captain not in his words but his style. He became the first New Zealand captain to take his team to the finals.

In his IPL Career, he has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Lions, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 2018 he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Baz, in the 2018 IPL season, was not able to make a great impact. Currently, he is in the auction pool with a base price of 2 Crores INR.

He is now 37 and even if someone picks him up this year it very unlikely that he would be able to sustain till 2020 IPL. He retired from international cricket in 2016 after the Australia series. Let’s hope that there are still some amazing innings that he can show us at this year’s IPL.

