IPL 2017: 5 players whose performances don’t fade away

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling spells and David Warner's blitzkrieg with the bat are a couple of the five performances that don't fade away.

Unadkat was impressive for Pune in the second half of the season

As the curtains have been drawn to the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League, a lot of memories have been left behind. The season might be over, but the moments will forever remain etched in the hearts of the fans.

Like every season, this season too had some brilliant individual performers that stood like the moon among the stars in the firmament; players whose performances adorned the tournament like jewellery decorates an Indian bride.

Here are 5 such players whose individual contributions were among the very best in this year’s IPL:

#5 Jaydev Unadkat

The upward trajectory of the Rising Pune Supergiant coincided with the surge of Jaydev Unadkat. One could almost say that Unadkat’s introduction and subsequent upheaval of the opponent’s batting order was one of the main reasons for Pune to reach the final and almost win it.

Even in the final, Unadkat’s performance ensured that Rohit Sharma and co. couldn’t put up a big target, putting the Rising Supergiant in a favourable position to win the tournament. They might have won it had it not been for some over-cautious batting from the batsmen.

Unadkat finished the tournament with 24 wickets to his name after playing only 12 games and conceding 322 runs in the process.