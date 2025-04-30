5 players who have won the IPL, Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup ft. Rohit Sharma

India ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma, who turns 38 on Wednesday, April 30, is among the rare breed of cricketers to have tasted success everywhere they have gone. Although he has not won an ODI World Cup yet, Sharma has lifted the T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy twice each.

At the same time, in franchise cricket, Sharma has been extremely successful, both as a batter and as a captain. While he first won the Indian Premier League title with Deccan Chargers in 2009, he later lifted it on five occasions as Mumbai Indians' captain (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020).

As a result, alongside the iconic MS Dhoni, Sharma is the most successful captain in the IPL. In this listicle, we take a look at five players, including Sharma, who have completed the holy troika of winning the T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and IPL:

#5 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is one of those few cricketers who have won the IPL, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. While he won the latter two with India in 2007 and 2013 respectively, he played a vital role in Mumbai Indians lifting their maiden IPL trophy in the 2013 season.

Karthik, who ended his days at Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a finisher in 2024, notched up 510 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 124.08 in 19 matches for MI in 2013. The versatile wicketkeeper-batter, known to bat in several positions in the order, was one of India's best white-ball cricketers.

#4 Suresh Raina

Unbeknownst to many, Suresh Raina is amongst a group of Indian cricketers to have completed this trinity. Raina was a part of the Indian squad for both their 2007 T20 World Cup as well as the 2013 Champions Trophy. Plus, he won the IPL on four occasions with the Chennai Super Kings.

Raina played a vital role in CSK winning their first four titles in the IPL - 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. In 2010, Raina starred with the bat for CSK, notching up 520 runs and followed it up with 438 and 445 in 2011 and 2018, respectively. It was only in 2021 when his form dipped, and he ended the season with 160 runs.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who plies his trade for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is also a part of this list. His claim to fame is his being a part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian side, the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning Indian side and numerous IPL titles with his present team and Rajasthan Royals (2008).

He played a crucial role in RR winning the maiden season of the IPL and virtually came under Shane Warne's wings, scoring 135 runs in 14 innings. Although he was not entrusted much with the ball that season, the Saurashtra all-rounder soon became a key player for Indial. He has also won the IPL with CSK three times (2018, 2021 and 2023).

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, as mentioned earlier, has won all three titles: the T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy and IPL. While he is among the very few cricketers in the world to have won two T20 World Cups (2007 and 2024), he was also a part of the Indian side that won the 2013 Champions Trophy, played in England.

As for the IPL, Sharma etched his name in the record books for the first time by winning it in 2009 with Deccan Chargers, before repeating it on five occasions with Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020). He also won the Champions Trophy twice in his career, first as a player in 2013 and then as India's captain in 2025.

#1 MS Dhoni

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni tops this list of players who have won all three ICC white-ball tournaments along with the IPL multiple times. While he first led India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, he did so for Chennai Super Kings in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. Dhoni also won the 2011 ODI World Cup.

He also skippered India in their 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumph. Dhoni, who let the CSK captaincy go in favour of youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024, was asked to don the role yet again midway through this season after the latter was ruled out with an injury.

