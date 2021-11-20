5 popular players who only played 1 match for Rajasthan Royals

Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been inconsistent over the last three seasons. While the Royals have not won the IPL since 2008, they have not finished in the top 4 since 2018.

In IPL 2020, the Rajasthan Royals finished last in the standings, while in IPL 2021, they attained seventh spot. With the IPL Auction 2022 approaching, the Jaipur-based franchise will look to retain their core group of players and build a squad around them for the upcoming season.

Over the last 13 years, the Rajasthan Royals have made several changes to their squad. Interestingly, some uncapped players got multiple opportunities to prove themselves at Rajasthan Royals, whereas some popular names received a chance to play only one match.

In this listicle, we will look at the five popular players who played for the Rajasthan Royals in only one match.

#1 Samuel Badree, IPL 2013

Former world number one T20I bowler Samuel Badree made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals in 2013. The right-arm leg-spinner received his maiden IPL cap ahead of a match between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

RR batted first and scored 165/7 in 20 overs. Badree opened the bowling for the Jaipur-based franchise and returned with figures of 0/34 in four overs. Although RR won that match, Badree never played for the team again.

#2 Unmukt Chand, IPL 2014

Former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand played for the Delhi Capitals from 2011 to 2013 before switching to the Rajasthan Royals. The Jaipur-based franchise included him in their playing XI for a league match against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

MI set a 179-run target for the Royals. Chand opened the innings with Karun Nair, but he scored only two runs off nine deliveries. Pragyan Ojha picked up his wicket, and in 2015, Chand became part of the Mumbai Indians.

#3 Ben Cutting

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting is best remembered for his all-round performance in the IPL 2016 Final. He helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore and become IPL champions.

Two years before his heroics in that match, Cutting made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals. In what proved to be his only appearance for the Royals, Cutting scored eight runs and returned with figures of 1/31 on his IPL debut.

#4 Aaron Finch, IPL 2010

Last Sunday Aaron Finch became the first Australian captain to win the ICC T20 World Cup. Not many fans would know that Finch made his IPL debut 11 years ago for the Rajasthan Royals.

He was picked for the league match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Finch batted at number four and scored 21 runs off 21 deliveries. He moved to the Delhi Capitals in 2011.

#5 Damien Martyn, IPL 2010

Former Australian batter Damien Martyn played only a solitary match in his IPL career. He made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals in 2010 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Martyn, who had made his international debut back in 1992, could manage only 19 runs from 24 balls at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB beat RR by 10 wickets in that match, and Martyn never played an IPL game again.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee