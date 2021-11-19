IPL Auction 2022: 4 players RCB can retain after AB de Villiers' retirement

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have suffered a major loss ahead of IPL Auction 2022. The team's South African star AB de Villiers has decided to draw the curtains on his IPL career. Earlier today, the right-handed batter retired from all formats of cricket.

AB de Villiers joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2011 and was part of the squad for a decade. He won many matches for the team. Unfortunately, AB de Villiers could never win an IPL or Champions League T20 trophy.

Now that AB de Villiers has retired, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to restrategize for IPL Auction 2022. If the South African did not retire, RCB would have undoubtedly retained him. The Bengaluru-based franchise could now retain the following four names after AB de Villiers' retirement.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will not captain RCB in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli will probably be the first pick by the franchise on their IPL 2022 retained players' list. Kohli has been with the RCB since the inaugural season, and captained the franchise for years.

Although Kohli has not been at his best in the last two years, it goes without saying that he is still one of the biggest match-winners in T20 cricket. It should not be a surprise if Kohli finishes IPL 2022 as one of the highest run-getters.

#2 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell was very consistent for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2021. While Maxwell had not fired on all cylinders in IPL 2020, the all-rounder brought his 'A' game to the table for RCB in 2021. He was the team's highest run-getter in IPL 2021, scoring 513 runs. Maxwell also picked up a couple of wickets.

With AB de Villiers' retirement, Maxwell will have more responsibility on his shoulders in RCB's batting department. The Aussie should be the only overseas retention by RCB ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the most successful bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL history. The right-arm leg-spinner has scalped 139 wickets in 113 matches for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Chahal has played an integral role in RCB's success over the last few years. Looking at his excellent record at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chahal deserves to be retained by the Bengaluru-based franchise for next season.

#4 Devdutt Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs in 2017, 2018 and 2019. They finally made it to the second round in 2020, the year Devdutt Padikkal made his IPL debut. The left-handed batter has been one of the most consistent performers for RCB in the last two years.

Padikkal has aggregated 884 runs in 29 matches at an average of 31.57. He has recorded six fifties and one century in two seasons. Because of his performances for RCB, Padikkal also made it to the Indian cricket team. Thus, he should be the fourth retention by RCB.

Edited by Parimal