5 prominent IPL stars who have won the trophy with multiple franchises ft. Josh Hazlewood

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifting their maiden IPL title. They beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

It was a massive moment for Virat Kohli, who gave his heart and soul to the franchise from the competition's inaugural year. He remains the only player in the tournament's history to have played for only one franchise, and the emotions in his eyes during the final over were a testimony to what the franchise means to him.

While Kohli finally tasted IPL success for the first time, players like Krunal Pandya, Phil Salt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Josh Hazlewood held the title aloft with different franchises, which was indeed a big moment for them.

While several players have won the IPL with multiple franchises, here is a small list of five esteemed players who have won the IPL with two more franchises:

#5 Robin Uthappa

Uthappa playing for the Pune Warriors India. Source: Getty

One of the stalwarts of IPL cricket, Robin Uthappa, played for as many as six franchises in the prestigious T20 tournament. The flamboyant top-order batter tasted IPL success with the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings.

He was instrumental in KKR lifting the titles in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir's leadership. In 2012, he scored 405 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 118. While his numbers were far from overwhelming, he played the situation perfectly.

He was at his staggering best during the 2014 season when KKR won the trophy by beating the Punjab Kings in the final. He scored his first and only 600-plus-run season and was the main reason why KKR progressed to the final.

Uthappa scored 660 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 137.38 with five fifties to his name. He couldn't quite leave a lasting impression on the Yellow Army (CSK) but was part of the triumphant campaign in 2021.

#4 Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu won the IPL multiple times with MI and CSK- Source: Getty

Ambati Rayudu made a name for himself while playing for the Mumbai Indians during his early phase in his career and established himself as one of the finest young talents in the competition. He has won the IPL title as many as six times with the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, respectively.

Rayudu played for the Mumbai Indians from 2010 to 2017. He was a pivotal member of the middle order and played a crucial role in the franchise winning three titles during that period. He switched to the Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and retired from the league in 2023.

His role changed with CSK as he was asked to bat at the top of the order, and he made an impressive contribution over those five years. Rayudu went on to win the title with CSK in 2021 and 2023.

#3 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya during a practice session for MI- Source: Getty

One of the most sought-after cricketers in world cricket at the moment in the white-ball formats, Hardik Pandya has won the IPL trophy four times with the Mumbai Indians since his introduction into the team as a youngster back in 2015.

He was traded to the Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2022 season, where he led the franchise to its maiden title in the first year. However, after leading GT for a couple of seasons, he was traded back to MI for an undisclosed fee.

Ever since becoming a part of the IPL, Hardik’s flamboyance as an all-rounder player has caught the eye, and he has also established himself as one of the top Indian players. He led MI to the playoffs in 2025, only to lose to the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma had an indifferent campaign with the bat. Source: Getty

Arguably the greatest captain in IPL history, it has been under his captaincy that the Mumbai Indians have won five titles from 2013-2020. Rohit Sharma is one of the biggest names in the history of the tournament, but MI is not the only team he has won the tournament with.

Back in 2009, Rohit was part of the Deccan Chargers squa,d which won the championship in 2009. He played the role of an all-rounder and even bagged a hat-trick during the tournament against MI.

Despite being a legend in the white ball game, Rohit Sharma has never been at his consistent best with the bat in the IPL, but his biggest legacy until the day he retires will be lifting five trophies with the Mumbai Indians.

#1 Josh Hazlewood

Having established himself as one of the premier all-format bowlers in world cricket, Josh Hazlewood became a part of this club after winning the IPL with RCB on June 3. He had earlier won the prestigious title with the Chennai Super Kings back in 2021.

Hazlewood proved to be the biggest addition to the RCB squad as he lent the ideal balance in the pace bowling attack. The other bowlers revolved around him while he kept taking wickets on a consistent basis.

Over the last few years, he has developed into a remarkable T20 bowler. Relying on his strengths of bowling hard lengths has worked wonders in his progress. He finished IPL 2025 as the third leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets to his name.

