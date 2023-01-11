5 Rahul Dravid videos that'll make you smile

Indian men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid is celebrating his 50th birthday today. The Wall of Indian cricket was born on January 11, 1973. He had a memorable career as a cricketer, where he played some excellent knocks for the Indian team.

It was a difficult job for any bowler to dismiss Rahul Dravid because he had a solid defensive technique. Dravid owns the world record for facing the highest number of balls in Test cricket and also spending the most number of hours while batting in the middle in red-ball cricket.

As far as his numbers in international cricket are concerned, Rahul Dravid played 164 Test matches, aggregating 13,288 runs at an average of 52.31. He scored 10,889 runs in 318 ODI innings, while also scoring a quickfire 31 in his only T20I appearance for the country.

Dravid was famous for his defensive approach. Another trait that made him so popular was his calmness. Almost every cricketer wants to be calm and collected like the current Indian head coach.

While being very calm and composed, Dravid also has a good sense of humor which has been on display a few times. In this listicle, we will look at five such videos of the Indian team's head coach that will make you smile.

#1 Rahul Dravid's commercial for a jam

Many cricket fans would know that one of Dravid's nicknames was 'Jammy'. His peers gave him that nickname because he always carried jam with him whenever he came for practice. His father used to work for a well-known Indian company that produced jams.

After Dravid became a popular figure, the same company roped him in for a commercial and filmed a short video that would bring smiles to the faces of many fans.

#2 Rahul Dravid's latest commercial

Since he has been busy with the Indian team after becoming the head coach, Rahul Dravid has not shot too many commercials of late. But before becoming the head coach, he shot a commercial, where he had to act as if he had anger issues.

As mentioned earlier, Dravid is known for his calm nature, which is why his angry avatar quickly went viral on the internet.

#3 Dravid's appearance on Shikhar Dhawan's reel

Rahul Dravid is the last cricketer one would expect to appear on Instagram reels. He does not have his own account on Instagram or Twitter, but the Indian team's head coach made a guest appearance in a reel uploaded by Shikhar Dhawan a few weeks ago.

Dhawan and the rest of the Indian stars shot a video following the #HeyTrend. It was a little surprising to see Dravid join them as well.

#4 When Dravid wanted to use 'a word' for Pakistan's bowling attack

Being the Indian team's head coach, Dravid regularly attends press conferences. During an interaction with the media, the head coach discussed the bowling attacks of India and Pakistan. He wanted to use a particular word for Pakistan's fast bowling but hilariously refrained from using it.

“You have to respect their bowling certainly and I'm very confident that we have a very good bowling attack as well, that produces results. It might not be as...I wanted to use a word, but I can't use that word," Dravid stuttered.

#5 Dravid's funny physio room chat with Brad Hogg

Rahul Dravid played his last competitive match for the Rajasthan Royals in 2013. He led the team in the Champions League T20 final against the Mumbai Indians. Australian legend Brad Hogg was also a part of the Rajasthan squad that year.

During the season, Hogg shot a hilarious video in the physio room. Dravid was also present there. You can watch the entire conversation in the above video.

Which video of Rahul Dravid is the funniest? Share your answers in the comments box.

