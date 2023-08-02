5 RCB players who are playing in Men's Hundred 2023

The Men's Hundred 2023 started last night (August 1) with a thrilling battle between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets. In a last-over finish, the Rockets beat Brave by six runs and opened their account in Men's Hundred 2023 standings.

Six other franchises, namely Oval Invincibles, Northern Superchargers, Welsh Fire, London Spirit, Birmingham Phoenix and Manchester Original, are also a part of this competition. Several top names of the T20 world are playing in this unique 100-ball format introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Five players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL franchise are also members of the squads in Men's Hundred 2023. Here's a list of the five names.

#1 Finn Allen, Southern Brave

New Zealand's explosive opening batter Finn Allen is a member of the Southern Brave team in The Hundred. Allen has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the last few seasons, but the right-handed batter is yet to play a match in the RCB colors.

If Allen has a memorable season with the Southern Brave team in Men's Hundred, he can make a strong case for himself to feature in the Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI for IPL 2024.

#2 Will Jacks, Oval Invincibles

England all-rounder Will Jacks received his maiden IPL contract from the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the mini-auction last year. Fans expected Jacks to be Glenn Maxwell's backup in the RCB squad. However, Jacks got injured just before IPL 2023 and missed the entire season.

RCB will closely follow Jacks' performances in other tournaments, including The Hundred, before deciding whether to retain him for the 2024 IPL tournament.

#3 Reece Topley, Northern Superchargers

Left-arm fast bowler Reece Topley made his IPL debut earlier this year for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Topley could play only one match, where he bowled a spell of 1/14 against Mumbai Indians. The pacer soon got injured and never returned to the competition.

Topley is a member of the Northern Superchargers squad in Men's Hundred 2023. The left-arm fast bowler will be keen to prove his fitness in this tournament. Interestingly, one of his RCB teammates is the captain of Superchargers.

#4 Wayne Parnell, Northern Superchargers

South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell, who joined RCB as a replacement signing in IPL 2023, is the captain of the Northern Superchargers squad in The Hundred. Parnell has been quite impressive as a captain in T20 leagues.

Earlier this year, Pretoria Capitals finished runners-up in SA20 while playing under Parnell's leadership. Last month in the USA, Seattle Orcas made it to Major League Cricket Final with Parnell as the captain. It will be interesting to see if the Northern Superchargers can make it to The Hundred 2023 Final.

#5 David Willey, Welsh Fire

Another left-arm fast bowler of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, who is playing in Men's Hundred 2023 is David Willey. The England all-rounder played four games for RCB in IPL 2023, scalping three wickets and scoring 35 runs.

Willey had a decent T20 Blast campaign as a part of the Northamptonshire squad. He will aim to continue in the same vein for Welsh Fire.

