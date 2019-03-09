×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could win IPL 2019

Vishal Raman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
207   //    09 Mar 2019, 14:23 IST

Long overdue
Long overdue

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been one of the powerhouses in IPL year after year, but have failed to win the title even once. Despite these continuous failures, RCB has one of the biggest fan following for any team in the IPL.

Last season saw the Virat Kohli-led team finish 6th in the points table, and this caused some big-time changes in the team management. Daniel Vettori was sacked from the head coach position. Players like Sarfaraz Khan, Quinton De Kock, and Brendon McCullum were released before the IPL Auction 2019.

RCB has always been compared to the South Africa team which fails to deliver when the situation demands the most, in spite of having one of the best teams possible. Narrowly missing out on playoff births on two occasions, either due to run-rate or rain-affected games, and losing 3-IPL finals shows that, perhaps, luck is not always on their side.

Also Read: IPL 2019: Ranking the power hitters of 8 teams.

Here are five reasons why RCB could be a force to reckon with in the upcoming season and what factors can help them achieve the coveted prize.

#5 A more focused AB de Villiers

Mr.360 will be raring to go
Mr.360 will be raring to go

The year 2018 saw AB de Villiers announcing retirement from all formats of the game. This retirement raised a lot of eyebrows in the cricket fraternity, but a loss to the international cricket may well be a boon to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A more relaxed and focused de Villiers will be arriving at the RCB camp this time around. Ever since his retirement, "ABD" has been traveling around the world and playing T20 leagues in countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa.

Without the pressure of the World Cup on his shoulders, a cool Mr.360 can be a dangerous commodity for any opposition bowlers. He has been one of the pillars of the RCB line-up along with Virat Kohli over the years, and will be looking to capture the IPL trophy.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
IPL 2019: Top XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Know your team feat. Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How far can Royal Challengers Bangalore go this year?
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Royal Challengers Bangalore haven't won the IPL so far
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad Analysis
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Reasons why Virat Kohli might help RCB to win their maiden title this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 lowest totals by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Rating Royal Challengers Banglore's performance in each IPL from 2008-2018
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Squad Analysis: Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why RCB could lift their maiden title this year
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us