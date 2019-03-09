5 reasons why Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could win IPL 2019

Long overdue

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been one of the powerhouses in IPL year after year, but have failed to win the title even once. Despite these continuous failures, RCB has one of the biggest fan following for any team in the IPL.

Last season saw the Virat Kohli-led team finish 6th in the points table, and this caused some big-time changes in the team management. Daniel Vettori was sacked from the head coach position. Players like Sarfaraz Khan, Quinton De Kock, and Brendon McCullum were released before the IPL Auction 2019.

RCB has always been compared to the South Africa team which fails to deliver when the situation demands the most, in spite of having one of the best teams possible. Narrowly missing out on playoff births on two occasions, either due to run-rate or rain-affected games, and losing 3-IPL finals shows that, perhaps, luck is not always on their side.

Here are five reasons why RCB could be a force to reckon with in the upcoming season and what factors can help them achieve the coveted prize.

#5 A more focused AB de Villiers

Mr.360 will be raring to go

The year 2018 saw AB de Villiers announcing retirement from all formats of the game. This retirement raised a lot of eyebrows in the cricket fraternity, but a loss to the international cricket may well be a boon to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A more relaxed and focused de Villiers will be arriving at the RCB camp this time around. Ever since his retirement, "ABD" has been traveling around the world and playing T20 leagues in countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa.

Without the pressure of the World Cup on his shoulders, a cool Mr.360 can be a dangerous commodity for any opposition bowlers. He has been one of the pillars of the RCB line-up along with Virat Kohli over the years, and will be looking to capture the IPL trophy.