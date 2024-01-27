5 records broken by Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal during his knock of 366 in Ranji Trophy 2023-24

Less than 20 kilometres away from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where Team India is taking on England, Hyderabad's state team did something out of the ordinary against Arunachal Pradesh.

In a Plate group fixture of the ongoing Ranji Trophy at the NexGen Cricket Ground, Hyderabad took a 442-run lead, as they scored a mammoth 615-run total in their first innings.

Hyderabad's charge was led by opener Tanmay Agarwal, who wreaked havoc with his humongous individual score of 366 runs. In what was a preposterous knock, Agarwal took just 181 balls to get to his career-best score.

He hammered the Arunachal Pradesh bowlers with utter disdain and walloped as many as 36 fours and 24 maximums. Agarwal's knock was an absolute show of carnage as he became the batter with the joint-fourth-highest total in Ranji Trophy history.

While Agarwal's 323 of his 366 runs came on Day 1 itself, Hyderabad closed Arunchal's second innings for 256 runs to win the encounter by an innings and 186 runs.

Agarwal's insane knock was bound to tumble a slew of records. On that note, here are five of the most significant records that were broken during Tanmay Agarwal's unbelievable 366 runs against Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

#5 Best strike rate in a Ranji Trophy innings

Tanmay Agarwal's strike during his freakish innings just got better and better. He got his first 150 runs in 103 balls before hammering his next 150 runs in a mere 44 balls.

He struck at an astounding rate of 202.21, which is now the best strike rate in a Ranji trophy innings, where a batter has scored a minimum of 100 runs. He broke Rishabh Pant's record, who had a strike rate of 201.49 when he scored 135 runs off only 67 balls against Jharkhand in 2016.

#4 Most sixes in a first-class innings and a first-class match

Tanmay Agarwal dealt in sixes and hit 26 of the total 30 sixes hit by the entire Hyderabad unit in the first innings. His 26 maximums have now broken a couple of six-hitting records not just in Ranji Trophy cricket but in the entire history of first-class cricket.

His 26 maximums are now the most in any first-class innings, surpassing the 23 by Colin Munro during his 281 against Central Districts in 2015. Apart from this, Agarwal's 26 sixes are also the most by any batter in a first-class match (across both innings combined).

The previous best was 24 sixes by Shafiqullah Shinwari for Kabul against Boost Region in 2018.

#3 First Indian to hit 300 runs in a single day in first-class cricket

History was created by Tanmay Agarwal as he became the maiden Indian player to hit 300+ runs in a single day's play in first-class cricket. The left-hander barely played two sessions on Day 1 against Arunachal Pradesh and ended the day with a score of 323*.

Among Indians, he is the first individual to do so. Virender Sehwag came close in 2009 when he racked up 284 on Day 2 of a Test match against Sri Lanka at Brabourne Stadium.

Overall, Agarwal's unbeaten 323 is the seventh-most in all first-class matches in a single day.

#2 Most runs from boundaries in a Ranji Trophy game

Hammering almost 80 percent of your runs through boundaries in a first-class game is no mean feat. The 28-year-old struck 34 fours and 26 maximums en route to his knock.

Tanmay Agarwal's 292 runs of his total 366 runs came through just boundaries. This is the most number of runs that a batter has scored through boundaries in a Ranji Trophy game.

The previous highest record was held by Bihar's Sakibul Gani, who belted 236 runs (54 fours and 2 sixes) of his total 341 runs through boundaries against Mizoram in 2022.

#1 Tanmay Agarwal struck the fastest triple century ever in first-class cricket

Another groundbreaking record that Tanmay Agarwal shattered was of hitting the fastest triple century ever in first-class cricket history.

The talented southpaw took just 147 balls to reach his milestone, breaking the previous record held by Marco Marias. The South African batter completed his 300 runs in 191 balls for Border against Eastern Province in 2017.

Tanmay also got to his double century in 119 balls. When considering balls taken (where known), it is the fastest by an Indian in first-class cricket, surpassing the mark held by Ravi Shastri, who achieved a double century off 123 balls against Baroda in 1985.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App