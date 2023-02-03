5 replacement players whose signing proved to be a masterstroke in T20 leagues

T20 leagues have become quite popular in the cricket world. The main reason behind it is that fans get to witness dream combinations in T20 leagues. Unlike international cricket, a player can represent multiple teams in T20 leagues during his career.

The likes of Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Thisara Perera and Parthiv Patel played for more than four franchises in their IPL careers. Similarly, players have frequently changed franchises in other T20 leagues.

The T20 tournaments attract many big names due to the intense competition level and higher salaries, but at times, players miss out on the matches due to injuries or personal reasons. In that case, the teams need to sign a replacement player.

In the IPL, the replacement signing can be made from the list of unsold players. Different leagues have different rules for player replacement. Recently, SA20 franchise SunRisers Eastern Cape roped in South African skipper Temba Bavuma as a replacement for Tom Abell.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape @SunrisersEC Our Sunrisers Eastern Cape family just got bigger & better!



Temba Bavuma joins the Sunrisers for the remainder of the season



@TembaBavuma | #SEC #SunrisersEasternCape #PlayWithFire #SA20 Our Sunrisers Eastern Cape family just got bigger & better!Temba Bavuma joins the Sunrisers for the remainder of the season 🚨 Our Sunrisers Eastern Cape family just got bigger & better! 🔥Temba Bavuma joins the Sunrisers for the remainder of the season 🙌@TembaBavuma | #SEC #SunrisersEasternCape #PlayWithFire #SA20 https://t.co/wJZMGuUPr2

On many occasions, the replacement player failed to match the performances of the original signing, but here's a list of five such instances when a replacement player signing proved be a masterstroke in T20 leagues.

#1 RCB sign Chris Gayle as a replacement in 2011

Signing Chris Gayle as a replacement for Dirk Nannes in IPL 2011 was perhaps the best decision made by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. Gayle shockingly remained unsold at the mega auction but made a roaring comeback to the tournament.

Gayle played 85 matches for RCB, scoring 3,163 runs at a strike rate of 152.73. He was one of their biggest match-winners from IPL 2011 to 2017.

#2 RCB sign Rajat Patidar as a replacement in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore feature on the list once again. The Bangalore-based franchise roped in Rajat Patidar as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia in the previous IPL season.

It proved to be a masterstroke as Patidar scored 333 runs in seven innings at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 152.75. He scored a match-winning ton for RCB in IPL 2022 playoffs against Lucknow Super Giants.

#3 SRH sign Umran Malik as a replacement in IPL 2021

Umran Malik was a net bowler in IPL 2021. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) roped him in as a replacement for T Natarajan, and Malik's express pace drew everyone's attention. He clocked 150 kmph consistently on the speedometer.

SRH retained him over the experienced names ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Malik won the Emerging Player of the Season award in IPL 2022 and is a regular member of India's ODI and T20I squads now.

#4 Quetta Gladiators signed Mohammad Hasnain in PSL 2019

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #KKvsQG Not many positives for Quetta today but Mohammad Hasnain bowled beautifully. 4-18-2 including the wickets of Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan #PSL6 Not many positives for Quetta today but Mohammad Hasnain bowled beautifully. 4-18-2 including the wickets of Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan #PSL6 #KKvsQG https://t.co/01pWDpezGA

Pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain was not so well-known when Quetta Gladiators signed him as a replacement for Naseem Shah in PSL 2019. The decision proved to be a masterstroke as Hasnain bowled a match-winning spell of 3/30 in the final against Peshawar Zalmi and helped Quetta become the champions.

Hasnain is still a member of the Gladiators squad. He has played 28 matches for the franchise, scalping 39 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls.

#5 St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots signed Rashid Khan as a replacement in CPL 2022

Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan is among the top bowlers in the T20 leagues. Last year, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots signed him as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga in the Caribbean Premier League.

Khan emerged as a match-winner for the Patriots, scalping four wickets in five matches. Notably, his economy rate was just 4.8, while he also bowled two maiden overs.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes