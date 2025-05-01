5 RR players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in MI ft. Jofra Archer

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 1, 2025 in Jaipur. While MI are on a roll in IPL 2025 winning their last five matches, RR have won only three of their 10 matches in IPL 2025 and are virtually out of the race for making it to the knockouts.

RR, however, thrashed Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last game in Jaipur and will be high on confidence after the win.

There have been a few players in the RR squad who have played for MI in the past. Here is a look at five such players:

Archer made his IPL debut in 2018 and played three seasons for RR. He picked up 15, 11 and 20 wickets, respectively, during IPL 2018, 2019 and 2020. He won the MVP award during IPL 2020.

Archer was picked up by MI during the IPL 2022 auction but did not feature in the said season due to an injury. Subsequently, he played five matches for MI in 2023 but did not taste much success. He picked up only two wickets at an average of 95.

Jofra Archer has been impressive in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

After missing out in IPL 2024, he was once again picked up by RR during IPL 2025 auction. The pacer has been impressive for RR, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 35.90 and an economy rate of 9.57.

#2 Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana has had an impressive season with RR in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

The left-hander was a part of the MI squad for IPL 2015 but did not feature in any game. He played four IPL matches for MI in IPL 2016 and scored 104 runs at a strike rate of 138.66.

2017 saw the growth and maturity of Rana as a batter with MI and the southpaw scored 333 runs in the said IPL season in 12 innings at a strike rate of 126.13.

Rana played the next seven seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before being acquired by RR during the IPL 2025 auction.

In 10 innings for RR during IPL 2025, Rana has scored 208 runs at an impressive strike rate of 169.10 and is an integral part of the RR top order.

#3 Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal, who has tasted success with MI in the past, is a part ofthe RR outfit in IPL 2025. Source: Getty

Madhwal made his debut for MI in IPL 2023 and had an impressive start to his IPL career. He picked up 14 wickets during the season at an impressive average of 15.64.

The pacer's defining moment in IPL 2023 was during the eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants. He picked up five wickets for just five runs from 3.3 overs and guided his team to a win. His victims included Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohsin Khan.

Madhwal failed to replicate his performances in IPL 2024 and picked up only five wickets in five matches at an average of 41 and an economy rate of 11.28.

The pacer is now a part of the RR squad for IPL 2025 but is yet to feature in any game for the franchise.

Kumar Kartikeya has picked up two wickets for RR in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Kartikeya is known for his unique feat of bowling left-arm orthodox spin and also wrist spin.

He was bagged by MI in 2022 and impressed one and all. In four matches during the said season, he picked up five wickets at an average of 20.40 and an economy rate of 7.84. His wickets included Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane amongst others in IPL 2022.

Kartikeya played eight matches for MI in IPL 2023, scalping five more wickets at an economy rate of 8.73. He did not feature in any game for MI in IPL 2024.

He was released by MI for IPL 2025 and was bagged by RR during the IPL 2025 auction. He has played three matches for RR in IPL 2025 and has picked up two wickets, i.e., of Prabhsimran Singh and Phil Salt.

#5 Kwena Maphaka

Kwena Maphaka, who is a part of RR in IPL 2025, played two matches for MI in IPL 2024- Source: Getty

The pacer was bagged by MI and played two matches for the franchise in IPL 2024. He bowled six overs during the said matches and picked up the solitary wicket of Yashasvi Jaiwal.

RR bagged the youngster during the IPL 2025 auction. He is yet to play a game this season.

Maphaka made his IPL debut before making his debut in international cricket. The 19-year-old left-hand pacer is a promising young player and could be one of the players to watch out for in the near future.

