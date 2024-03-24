5 stars who can define GT's IPL 2024 campaign ft. Shubman Gill 

One of the most successful franchises in the last two years, Gujarat Titans (GT) will commence their IPL 2024 campaign when they host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 24) evening.

A team with not many superstars but full of individuals brimming with talents, GT stunned everyone when they went on to clinch the IPL trophy in their maiden season in 2022. They went on to prove that it wasn't a mere fluke by missing out on their second consecutive title, courtesy of a last-ball heart-wrenching loss to the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final.

However, a trade deal between GT and MI means that the 2022 champions lost their leader, Hardik Pandya, who guided them to their successful run.

Instead of buying a superstar name in the auction, Gujarat did some smart acquisitions. They named Shubman Gill as their skipper ahead of the IPL 2024.

It will be interesting to see how the Ashish Nehra-coached unit fares this season. The side has that winning mentality with them and would love for another exciting campaign this time around as well.

On that very note, here are five players who will play a key role for the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing season.

#5 Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma for the Gujarat Titans

Mohit Sharma played just one IPL game in a span of four years when Gujarat Titans included him in their 2023 squad. He sat out in the first three games before playing his first game for GT against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali, where he won the Player of the Match award for his economical spell of 2/18.

That began Mohit's season of redemption, where he ended up as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker of the campaign with 27 scalps at an immaculate average of just 13.37.

It was going spotless for him even in the final when he dished out four brilliant yorkers to Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja before erring in his length to get smoked for 10 runs off the last two balls.

Having played 100 IPL games in his career, Mohit would like to put the last episode of 2023 behind him and spearhead GT's bowling in Mohammed Shami's absence.

#4 David Miller

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

With no Hardik Pandya in the setup, David Miller will hold a key role in GT's middle-order.

Miller has a long history in the IPL, particularly with PBKS and RR, where he established himself as a player who could single-handedly take a game away from the opposition. His left-handed batting style adds variety to the GT lineup, and his reputation for launching sixes will strike fear into bowlers.

The South African maestro has been in some fine form for some time now. Since 2022, he has amassed 2,291 runs at an average upwards of 38 and at a strike rate of 141.07.

Miller's power hitting in the middle overs can be a game-changer for GT.

#3 Sai Sudharsan

Entire GT campaign applauding Sai Sudharsan's brilliance

Not an 'uncapped' player anymore, Sai Sudharsan would be raring to score humongous runs this season. He had a terrific IPL 2023, where he made 362 runs at an immaculate average and a strike rate of over 51 and 141.41, respectively.

With his experience of tasting the international arena, Sai is likely to play a more mature role this year, anchoring the innings and providing a solid foundation for the GT batting line-up.

His impeccable innings of 96 (in 47 balls) in summit clash against CSK showcased what the 22-year-old has to offer.

#2 Rashid Khan

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Rashid Khan is poised to be a vital cog in the Gujarat Titans' (GT) machinery for IPL 2024. Arguably the world's best spinner in white-ball cricket, his wicket-taking abilities are already well documented.

Despite being just 25-year-old, the Afghani superstar is the second-leading wicket-taker in T20 history. With the experience of playing over 400 T20s, Rashid has taken 564 wickets at a miserly economy of 6.43.

But Rashid Khan's role for GT extends beyond just his bowling. Recent times have seen him develop his batting skills to a new level. Even in IPL 2023, he was not only the joint-second-highest wicket-taker (27 wickets) of the tournament but had the best strike rate (216.67) by any player in the season.

With his experience in T20 leagues worldwide and his ever-evolving all-round skillset, Rashid Khan is primed to be a game-changer for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.

#1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill after his terrific century in IPL 2023

All eyes will be on Shubman Gill, who has his first big captaincy assignment on his hands. While his tactical nuances will be judged on the basis of his captaincy judgements, his batting would be crucial for GT once again.

He was at the peak of his powers last season, smashing a record 890 runs at a nearly average of 60, including three magnificent centuries as well.

As a batter, Gill's importance is undeniable. His ability to anchor the innings early on and provide a solid foundation is crucial for GT. The 24-year-old can adapt his game depending on the situation, switching between aggressive strokeplay and calculated shot selection.

With his breathtaking form previous season and the Orange Cap already under his belt, Gill would love to walk the talk for his franchise.