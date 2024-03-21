5 stars who can define RR's IPL 2024 ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals, perhaps the most underperforming team in the history of the IPL, get their 2024 campaign underway when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24.

The blue outfit from the western-most state of India have seen little success after their title-winning run in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, and will want to overturn that this season.

They have a lot of top-quality players in their ranks this season who will want to make a name for themselves and try to take their team towards the playoffs and eventually challenge for the title.

In this listicle, we bring to you five stars who can define the Royals' 2024 IPL:

Adam Zampa is one of the finest wrist spinners in world cricket at the moment, and his expertise will be widely sought by RR in this edition of the tournament.

The Aussie is known for his deceptive lines and can also tempt the batters into playing false strokes when they least expect to do so.

Wrist spinners have historically done well in the IPL, and it is now Zampa's turn to etch his name in the annals here.

Having done well in T20 competitions in general, he will look to bring his form into the IPL as well.

#4 Trent Boult

Trent Boult is expected to play a key role for RR this season. The left-arm seamer is known to strike with the new ball owing to his ability to take it away from left-handers and bring it back into right-handers.

The Kiwi knows that RR will rely a lot upon his services to qualify for the playoffs and challenge for the title this season, and he will have to fire for them with the new ball in order to maintain his reputation.

He is one of the few overseas players expected to play in every game for RR this season.

Young all-rounder Riyan Parag, who is renowned for his big-hitting abilities with the bat as well as his wicket-taking skills with the ball in hand, is one of the players to watch out for in RR this season.

The Assam all-rounder is on the reckoning for a national call-up, and good performances in this season of the IPL may make the selectors sit up and take notice.

He will be a handy option for RR in the lower-middle order and provide them with quiet overs in the middle of the innings.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, who has opened the innings with aplomb in the past for RR, will hope to recreate that in this edition of the tournament as well.

The Englishman is renowned for tearing into opposition bowling attacks, especially when the powerplay is on.

This allows him to make use of the fielding restrictions and challenge the strategies and game plans set for him by the opposition captain. Buttler is a real threat to be reckoned with in the RR squad.

Who but India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to provide the biggest threat of them all in this RR squad?

The left-hander comes into this IPL on the back of a stupendous Test series against England, and will hope to carry the momentum into this.

Jaiswal knows that he has to play a vital role for RR at the top of the order, and it is of utmost importance that he plays each ball on its merit.

The young Mumbai batter is known for his explosive batting and has a particular fondness for facing left-arm spinners, whom he likes to tear into.