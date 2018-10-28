5 superstars who might be released ahead of IPL 2019

Have we seen the last of Yuvraj in IPL ?

IPL is one of the most successful franchise based T20 league in the world. International players from all around the world play in the cash-rich league and provide entertainment to the fans all over the world. Over time, IPL has set high standards when it comes to the level of cricket played.

While reputation can earn big players a place in the teams, they have to keep churning out performances year after year to sustain themselves in the IPL. And if they fail to do so, they find themselves out of contention for a place in any team. Moreover, IPL status of a player has a huge bearing on a player' credentials as an international cricketer too. So it becomes imperative for every player to keep performing consistently in the IPL. Perform or perish is the mantra in IPL.

Last season, some big names disappointed their respective teams with their below par performance. With the highly competitive nature of the tournament, these teams might look for other options and release these big-ticket players.

Here is the list of 5 superstars who might be axed by their teams in IPL 2019.

#5 Brendon McCullum

McCullum wasn't at his best playing for RCB

Brendon McCullum set the tone for IPL by hitting a blistering 158 not out in the inaugural match of IPL in 2008. After some lean seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders and Kochi Tuskers Kerala, McCullum found his mojo back playing for Chennai Super Kings. The swashbuckling Kiwi has been a hot property at the auctions in these years and was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore last season for Rs. 3.6 Cr. McCullum was expected to provide explosive starts to RCB but he failed to do so.

McCullum scored only 127 runs in 6 outings for RCB last season and is expected to be dropped by the franchise this season. Also, the fact that RCB had a forgettable IPL season last year might prompt the team management to make wholesale changes and McCullum might be the first casualty in the process.

