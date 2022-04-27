5 T20 World Cup selection conundrums for Team India based on IPL 2022 performances

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, many cricket analysts and former players admitted that the T20 league will be seen as an audition for India’s T20 World Cup spots. Being the premier T20 cricket tournament in the country, the IPL gives selectors a fair idea of the form and confidence of the players.

Despite going into last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE as one of the favorites, Team India endured a horror run in the competition and ended up being knocked out before the semi-finals.

They will be keen to put up a much-improved performance during the upcoming edition, which will be held in Australia later in the year. Before that, though, they need to put a proper side in place, which is a hugely challenging task in itself.

5 questions for Indian selectors ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

The performance of some players and the non-performance of a few others must have put the selectors in a dilemma, leaving them with more questions than answers. Here are five T20 World Cup selection conundrums for Team India based on IPL 2022 performances so far.

#1 Stick with Ishan Kishan or go back to Shikhar Dhawan?

The fire is still burning bright for Shikhar Dhawan. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Before the IPL got underway, Ishan Kishan was a strong contender to make the T20 World Cup squad. He had, in fact, got the nod ahead of Shikhar Dhawan for last year’s ICC event as well. In a short T20 career for India, Kishan has done an impressive job. The fact that he was the most expensive purchase at the auction (₹15.25 crore) was further proof of his growing stature.

After an impressive start to IPL 2022, with two fifties, Kishan has had a disastrous run with the bat. Since his second half-century, the 23-year-old has registered scores of 14, 26, three, 13, 0 and eight for the Mumbai Indians (MI). Not only has he perished cheaply, but has scored at an excruciatingly slow pace as well.

In contrast, Dhawan has looked a lot more compact and in rhythm. He has scored 302 runs in eight matches so far for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at a strike rate of 132.46. The veteran cricketer has definitely put his hat in the ring for the T20 World Cup 2022 selection.

#2 Hardik Pandya over Venkatesh Iyer?

Before IPL 2022 began, Venkatesh Iyer seemed to be the front-runner for the batting all-rounder’s slot in India’s T20 World Cup squad. He pulled off some impressive finishing acts in the home series against West Indies earlier in the year and chipped in with some wickets as well.

However, Iyer has been in extremely poor form for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season. He has only one fifty to show for his efforts and that too was a labored effort. Iyer also hasn't had too many chances to display his bowling skills.

In contrast, Hardik Pandya has had a stellar season, leading the Gujarat Titans (GT). He has hammered 295 runs in six games at a strike rate of 136.57 with three fifties to his name. What has been even more pleasing from Indian cricket’s point of view is the fact that he has run in hard with the ball and has managed to hit the 140 kmph mark.

A fit and in-form Pandya has always been an asset for India. The selectors clearly wouldn't be ignoring these performances.

#3 Any place for Kul-Cha?

Yuzvendra Chahal is the current Purple Cap holder. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Post the 2019 ODI World Cup, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been in and out of the Indian side. They have made comebacks but the spinners haven’t been able to find a permanent place in the playing XIs.

Kul-Cha, however, have been excellent in IPL 2022. Chahal, in fact, is the current Purple Cap holder, having claimed 18 wickets in eight matches for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Kuldeep, meanwhile, has 13 scalps from seven games for the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Both bowlers have reestablished their credentials with some wonderful spells. However, whether it will be enough for them to clinch a T20 World Cup spot is a big question. Remember, the ICC event will be played in Australia, where slow bowlers are unlikely to have a big impact.

Also, Team India already have two spin-bowling all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar (fitness permitting). This will be a tough call for selectors.

#4 One final chance for Dinesh Karthik?

Dinesh Karthik has been in supreme finishing form. Pic: IPLT20.COM

After he was dropped from the Indian team following the 2019 ODI World Cup, it seemed Dinesh Karthik’s international career was done and dusted. Even when he smashed an unbeaten 32 off 14 balls in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) first IPL 2022 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), it was viewed as a one-off. However, the veteran cricketer has carried on the momentum and played some blinders at the death, taking the team past the finish line more than once.

The 36-year-old has made it clear that he wants to do something special for India before winding up his career. But will the selectors grant him the opportunity to try and chase that unfulfilled dream?

Rishabh Pant will undoubtedly be India’s No.1 keeper-batter at the T20 World Cup. This means that if Karthik plays, he has to be deployed as a pure batter. With Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order, India would prefer a bowling all-rounder at No. 7. But if Karthik plays, he cannot bat any lower.

#5 Can veterans Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar be ignored?

When IPL 2022 started, not a lot was expected from Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The former has never really flourished in this format, while the Bhuvneshwar has struggled with his rhythm for a while. However, both have impressed for their respective franchises.

Shami has claimed 10 wickets in seven matches for the Gujarat Titans (GT) at an economy rate of 7.21. Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Bhuvneshwar, meanwhile, has nine scalps from seven games at an economy of 7.41. Beyond the numbers, both veteran pacers have been incisive, claiming key scalps in the process.

With the T20 World Cup being played in Australia, Team India will need a strong fast bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah is an automatic choice, but apart from him, only Harshal Patel is close to being a certainty in the playing XI.

India have a few options to pick from, with the likes of T Natarajan and Arshdeep Singh displaying impressive form. But they might be tempted to think about the experienced duo of Shami and Bhuvi as well.

