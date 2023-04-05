5 takeaways from GT's comprehensive win over DC

Gujarat Titans (GT) recorded their second consecutive win of the season with a comfortable six-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals (DC). The defending champions are functioning like a well-oiled unit, with the team performing well in all three departments.

GT won the toss and elected to bowl first on a surprisingly green wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Bowling first, the GT pacers utilized the conditions well to reduce their opponents to 67/4 in 8.3 overs, with Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph being the tormentors-in-chief.

DC were in deep trouble before Rashid Khan picked up the wickets of Sarfaraz Khan and Abishek Porel, but Axar Patel (36 runs off 22 balls) played a nice cameo to take DC to a competitive total of 162/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, GT too suffered early setbacks and the team were struggling at 54/3 at the end of the powerplay with Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya back in the pavilion. Youngster Sai Sudarshan (62* off 48 balls) combined first with Vijay Shankar and then David Miller to take his team across the finish line.

On that note, let's discuss five takeaways from GT's comprehensive win:

#1 Sai Sudharshan proves his mettle

GT were in trouble at the end of the powerplay with three of their top batters, including their captain, back in the dressing room. The pitch posed all kinds of challenges for the batters.

Yet, the 21-year-old showed immense composure and temperament and played a calculated knock to see his team home. He struck four boundaries and two maximums as he ensured that GT comfortably reached the total.

#2 GT pacers breathe fire

GT pacers Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph picked up five wickets between them as they ripped apart the hosts' batting line-up. Their scalps included David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, and Axar Patel.

Their exploits ensured that DC could never set up a big total on the board. Even young Irish pacer, Joshua Little, kept things tight, giving away just 27 runs in his four overs.

#3 Axar Patel impresses with quick-fire knock

Axar Patel has been in tremendous batting form for the past few months and he showed that yet again as he brought DC out of the woods with a quality display of attacking strokeplay on a tricky surface.

The southpaw struck two boundaries and three maximums as he gave his bowlers something to make a match out of.

#4 David Miller unleashes himself upon return from national duty

David Miller missed GT's opening match due to national team commitments. He joined the GT team before their game against DC. Much was expected from him upon return, and he did not disappoint as he struck a quick-fire cameo.

Miller scored 31 runs in just 16 balls, smashing two boundaries and two sixes in his unbeaten innings. His exploits ensured that GT chased down the total with 11 balls to spare.

#5 Rashid Khan, the death bowler, spins his magic

Rashid Khan was brought into the attack in the 13th over of the innings. The rationale behind this move was simple, as Khan's mystery spin would be difficult to attack in the death overs. The move paid rich dividends as whenever a DC batter tried to up the ante against Khan, they invariably perished. Rashid Khan picked up three wickets, giving away just 31 runs in his four overs.

