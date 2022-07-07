Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 5 times fans ran onto the field to meet MSD

Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 41st birthday on Thursday (July 7). The legendary former Indian captain has been in the UK recently, enjoying some action at Wimbledon and some family time.

In his illustrious 12-year career, MS Dhoni has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. 'Captain Cool' of India is the only skipper to win all three ICC Trophies in his time.

The Ranchi-born wicketkeeper batter was renowned as one of the all-time greatest white-ball players and finishers in the game. He amassed 10773 runs in 350 one-day matches at an average of 50.57 with 10 hundreds and 73 fifties to his name. In fact, he is the only wicketkeeper to breach the 10,000 run-mark in ODIs since Kumar Sangakkara.

In the 98 T20Is he played, he scored 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13. The wicketkeeper-captain also played 90 Tests for India, scoring 4876 runs at an average of 38.09.

It was under his leadership that India won the T20 World Cup in 2007. He also led the Men in Blue to a World Cup triumph in 2011 and a Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



The man who defied all odds time & time again. The man who inspired a generation to believe & chase their dreams.



Happy Birthday to ’s most successful captain,



#HappyBirthdayDhoni

With regards to the Indian legends, MS Dhoni is in line with modern day greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Adored by over a billion people, 'Mahi' has always been humble with his fans.

That, though, sometimes meant that his fans would do anything to meet the legend himself. Sometimes that even comes at the cost of interrupting the game. In this piece for the legendary cricketer, we take a look at five times fans rushed onto the field to meet their idol.

#1 ODI vs Australia, Nagpur

This wasn't the first time the Indian captain was on the receiving end of a pitch invasion. After batting first, the Indian side made their way out in for the second innings in their match against Australia in 2019 when the fan invaded the pitch.

Spotting the fan rush towards him, Dhoni opted to indulge in some banter. Instead of looking around for security, he lured the fan into chasing him for a little bit before eventually meeting him for a handshake and a hug.

Many fans and Indian players were left in splits as they witnessed the event unfold. The fan was eventually taken away by security officials but only after meeting his idol.

#2 ODI vs Sri Lanka, Mohali

This game is largely remembered as the one in which Rohit Sharma demolished the Sri Lankan bowlers in 2017. The Indian opener smashed an unbeaten 208 to help India take the ascendancy in the first innings.

When India came on to the field, an unknown spectator rushed onto the field and dashed across to MSD. Noticeably taken aback, there wasn't much the former captain could do as the spectator fell to his feet.

Dhoni gracefully helped the invader back to his feet before security carried him away. This was a bit of a recurring theme as the great man inched closer to his retirement.

#3 ODI Warmup game vs England, Mumbai

In what was MS Dhoni's final game as ODI captain for India at the Brabourne Stadium, a fan jumped over the 10 foot fence to meet the legend in 2017.

Dhoni put on a show in the match, smashing an unbeaten 68 off 40 deliveries to give his fans plenty to cheer about.

This one particular fan, though, wanted a personal touch. While the captain was batting in the middle alongside Hardik Pandya, the fan dodged security but hesitated to step onto the field.

As always, Dhoni had his eyes everywhere. He urged the fan to come over, fulfilling his dream. He then ensured that the security let him go with a warning rather than blowing things out of proportion.

#4 IPL 2022, Mumbai

In the recently held IPL, another fan jumped the fences at the Brabourne Stadium in an attempt to meet the legend himself. In the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, this fan rushed onto the field when the Ranchi-batter was at the crease.

Seemingly not in the mood for the shenanigans, MSD waved off the invader, hoping to send him back to the stands as he moved away. In all the drama, umpire Chris Gaffaney was alert as he put himself in between the CSK batter and the on-rushing fan. The security eventually escorted him out.

#5 Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2017

With relaxed security as compared to the international and IPL games, it's no surprise that this clever fan took his opportunity in a domestic game. While Vidharbha were up against Jharkhand at the Air Force Ground in Palam, this fan managed to breach in while Dhoni was batting.

In his usual cool demeanor, 'Thalaiva' signed an autograph for the fan before having him ushered away. He took his side home by finishing things off with a maximum, and stuck around to sign more autographs after the match was finished.

