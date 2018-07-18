5 Times Indian Cricketers Fought With Each Other

Cricket they say is a gentleman's game. But has the sport really lived up to its tag?

We've oft-seen and oft-heard of ugly spats involving Indian cricketers and the Australians, English and Pakistani cricketers during live cricket matches. Memories of these heated moments of madness remain afresh in our minds. Truth be told, feuds between opposing players are quotidian.

However, we've rarely seen or heard of ugly spats among the Indian players themselves. I said rarely, and not never. Unfortunately, the best of friends who donned the same national jerseys have turned into the worst of foes. And when this happened, they went on to make the national headlines and hideously imprint themselves in our minds.

Here we run through the 5 instances when the Indian players fought with each other.

#5 Munaf Patel and Amit Mishra

Angry Munaf threatens to throw the ball at Mishra

The incident happened during the 4th edition of the IPL when the Deccan Chargers played the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra, appearing for the Deccan Chargers, smashed Munaf Patel in the 20th over for a six on the first delivery and top-edged the third one for a boundary.

Infuriated, the Baroda pacer launched a verbal tirade at tail-ender Amit Mishra. The two exchanged words in an ugly verbal slug fest and MI captain Sachin Tendulkar had to intervene to stop things from getting ugly with the animated Munaf.

More drama followed as Mishra dispatched the next three deliveries to the boundary as well. On the 5th ball of the over the tension only heightened - the two India teammates collided after Mishra ran down the pitch after flicking it to the square-leg boundary. With tempers flaring high, Munaf Patel threatened to throw the ball at Amit Mishra until the matter was finally resolved by umpire S Ravi.

