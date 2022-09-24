5 times an IPL franchise stopped its player from being traded

The IPL trading window is now open for the 2023 season. All teams have permission to make trade offers to other franchises. The deal can involve the exchange of players or release of a player from one team, with his salary adding to the auction purse value of that franchise.

Over the years, some big names like KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and several others have been traded in the trading window.

The process of trading in the IPL seems simple. A team can make an offer to another franchise, and then the officials of that franchise can negotiate the deal. The player is also involved in the negotiations as his salary is one of the main things in the trade agreement.

While the aforementioned Indian players were successfully traded from one team to another, here's a list of five such instances where a franchise stopped a player from being traded.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja, IPL 2023

According to a report by Cricbuzz, multiple franchises approached Chennai Super Kings with a trade offer for Ravindra Jadeja. CSK and Jadeja reportedly fell out after IPL 2022, leading to trade offers from other franchises.

One of the teams that showed interest in signing Jadeja for 2023 was Delhi Capitals. However, CSK has rejected all offers for Jadeja. It is still unclear if the star all-rounder will continue to play for the Chennai-based franchise or return to the auction pool for IPL 2023.

#2 Rahul Tewatia, Gujarat Titans

Rahul Tewatia played a couple of match-winning knocks for the Gujarat Titans in 2022. His contributions in the slog overs helped GT win multiple matches during the league stage of the competition.

Tewatia can also bowl a few overs of leg-spin in the middle. Due to his form and skills, the Gujarat Titans reportedly received an offer from other teams to trade Tewatia. However, GT rejected the offers.

#3 R Sai Kishore, Gujarat Titans

A report by Cricbuzz recently stated that along with Rahul Tewatia, Gujarat Titans also received trade offers for their left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore. The spin bowler made his debut earlier this year for GT and bowled some game-changing spells for the team.

Courtesy of his brilliant performances, Gujarat are not interested in trading him to other teams.

#4 Rashid Khan, SunRisers Hyderabad

Rashid Khan played multiple seasons for SunRisers Hyderabad (Image: Getty)

Former SunRisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody disclosed in a chat with ESPNCricinfo that the Mumbai Indians made a lot of bold offers to other teams in the trading window. Recalling one of the trade offers from MI, Moody said:

“I remember Mumbai Indians, it may have been two years ago, requesting a trade for Rashid Khan. I mean come on! No other franchise had the gumption or bravado to be able to knock on the door and say look we’d like to get a trade for Rashid Khan – that’s like okay, I’m sure you do so, does the rest of the world."

#5 Murali Kartik, Pune Warriors India

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Cricket two years ago, former Indian spinner Murali Kartik disclosed that the Chennai Super Kings wanted to sign him during the trade window. However, his then franchise Pune Warriors and the team's captain Sourav Ganguly did not allow him to leave the franchise.

Kartik said:

"And also, when we came to Pune Warriors, he did not allow me to go to Chennai Super Kings. The year when Ravindra Jadeja went in the transfer window, they asked me, they asked the officials of Pune Warriors, but Dada said 'No, I won't allow you.'"

Which is the best trade in IPL's trading window history? Share your views in the comments box below.

