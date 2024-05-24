5 times KL Rahul made headlines for a statement he made ft. Justin Langer on coaching India

KL Rahul finds himself in the middle of an unnecessary controversy. The Lucknow Super Giants captain would have had a candid chat with his franchise's head coach Justin Langer during the IPL 2024 season. Little did Rahul know that Langer would share the details of that conversation on a podcast.

This is not the first time KL Rahul's name has been involved in a controversy for a statement that came from his side. Over the years, Rahul has grabbed the headlines for his words on many occasions.

In this listicle, we will look at the five instances where Rahul's statement grabbed the headlines.

#1 Justin Langer shares details of a conversation with KL Rahul

The BCCI has begun the process of appointing a new head coach for the Indian men's cricket team from mid 2024 to 2027. Speaking on the BBC Stumped show, Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer opened up on why he had no interest in applying for the position despite having so much experience.

"I was talking to KL Rahul and he said, 'You know, if you think there's pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, [that's] coaching India. That was a good bit of advice, I guess," Langer said.

Expand Tweet

#2 KL Rahul says strike rate is over-rated

Rahul has been one of the most consistent batters in the modern era of cricket. Be it Tests, ODIs or T20Is, Rahul has excelled in whatever position his team has asked to bat at. However, there have been a few innings, where fans felt his strike rate was low.

Sharing his views on strike rate in cricket at a media event ahead of IPL 2023, Rahul had said:

"I think strike rate is over-rated. But it depends upon the demand, like if you chase 140 - you don't need to go with 200 strike rate - it depends upon the current situation."

#3 KL Rahul says winning and losing is not in his team's hands

Before joining Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul led the Punjab Kings in IPL 2020 and 2021. Speaking with the broadcasters after PBKS' defeat against Mumbai Indians in 2021, Rahul had a lengthy chat, but an X user picked out just one line from his conversation, which went viral on the platform.

"Winning and losing is not in our hands," Rahul said during that conversation.

Expand Tweet

#4 KL Rahul says it's whole country vs 11 men

During India's tour of South Africa in 2021/22, captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper KL Rahul were not satisfied with the third umpire's decision. They went on to slam the local broadcasters, with Rahul even claiming that it was the entire nation of South Africa playing against India's 11 men.

"It's the whole country against 11 guys," Rahul was caught saying via stump mic.

#5 KL Rahul says he played selfishly for his individual scores in the past

Speaking on India Today Inspiration Season 2 in 2020, Rahul disclosed that there was a time when he would only play for his individual scores. He would often fail while doing so, which was why he changed his mindset and then tried to play for the team instead.

"With this suspension and with all that happened I was tempted or I was in a way wanted to be selfish and play for myself and I failed when I started focusing on myself and individual scores. So I told myself I need to go out and do what the team wants me to do," Rahul said.

Rahul is now at home, enjoying time with his loved ones. Signing off from IPL 2024, he said that he would cheer for Team India at the upcoming T20 World Cup and watch all matches on TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback