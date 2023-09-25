5 times Michael Vaughan's predictions turned out to be a jinx

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is one of the most active cricket celebrities on social media. Vaughan regularly shares his views on the latest developments in cricket.

The Indian team have been quite dominant in recent months. Sharing his prediction for the 2023 World Cup, which will happen in India over the next two months, Michael Vaughan recently tweeted:

"It’s quite clear to me .. Whoever beats #India will win the WC ..#INDvAUS .. India’s batting line up on Indian pitches is ridiculous .. Plus they have all the bowling options covered .. it’s the only the pressure of the burden that could stop them."

Expand Tweet

While Michael Vaughan achieved a lot of success as England's captain, his predictions have not been so accurate. Here's a list of five such Michael Vaughan predictions that proved to be a jinx.

#1 Michael Vaughan predicts winners of IPL 2021

The Mumbai Indians (MI) entered IPL 2021 as two-time defending champions, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) qualified for the playoffs in every season from 2016 to 2020. Hence, Vaughan picked MI and SRH as the top two favorites to win IPL 2021.

"Early #IPL2021 prediction ... @mipaltan will win it ... if by some bizarre loss of form then @SunRisers will win it," Vaughan wrote at the start of the season.

Expand Tweet

The prediction proved to be a jinx for both franchises. SRH finished last in the points table for the first time, while MI failed to qualify for the playoffs.

#2 Vaughan's wrong prediction for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2020-21, Vaughan predicted the scoreline of the four-Test series to be 4-0 in the favor of Australia.

"If Australia, as they generally do in the Adelaide Day-Night Test, they have never been beaten with the pink ball. If Australia win that Test match and then India lose Virat Kohli for the next three, this could be 4-0 for Australia," Vaughan opined.

India lost the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, but despite Virat Kohli's absence in the next three matches, the visitors made a comeback and won the series 2-1.

#3 Michael Vaughan's wrong prediction for India vs England series

When India arrived in England for a Test series in 2021, Vaughan predicted the visitors to win the five-match series by 3-1. While India gained a 2-1 lead, the series eventually ended in a 2-2 draw.

Vaughan's predictions have rarely proven to be correct. This series was another instance of the same.

#4 Michael Vaughan jinxed Australia in 2018-19 also

India have won two Test series on Australian soil. The first was in 2018-19 and the second came in 2020-21. Before the 2018-19 series, Vaughan predicted Australia to defeat India.

"Final thought as I leave Aussie ... Australia will Win the series ... Lyon is going to prove to be the difference ... #AUSvIND ... Anyway back to the cold ... See you all down under in early jan," Vaughan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Vaughan's prediction proved to be wrong again. India won the four-match series 2-1.

#5 Michael Vaughan jinxes England

Before the Champions Trophy 2013 final between India and England, Vaughan picked England to clinch the title on home soil.

"Morning all..Vaughan Double.... Lions and England Cricket win is my weekend prediction...!" he tweeted a day before the final.

Expand Tweet

India beat England by five runs in that Champions Trophy final. 10 years later, Vaughan has made a prediction for an ICC event. It will be interesting to see if his prediction for World Cup 2023 proves to be wrong again.