Rohit Sharma is one of the modern-day greats of the game. The 'Hitman' has featured in 438 international games for India, scoring over 17,000 runs across formats and breaking numerous records since making his debut in 2007.

He has also been exceptional as a leader, having delivered five Indian Premier League titles for the Mumbai Indians. The Nagpur-born batter has also been a hit in press conferences because of his funny responses to questions.

He has also given fans some funny moments through his comments on the ground. Here, we look at five instances where Rohit Sharma was caught saying something funny on the stump mic.

5 times Rohit Sharma was caught saying something funny on the stump mic

#1 Swearing at Shubman Gill

During the ongoing fourth Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was caught on the stump mic swearing at Shubman Gill. While Rohit was adjusting his field placements, Gill was fooling around, which did not amuse the skipper. "Aye Gill B*****i kam kiya kar", Rohit was caught saying on the stump mic.

#2 Terming Steve Smith as "thoda pagal"

This is another instance from the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The incident happened during the first Test in Nagpur when India were batting. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease and the latter played a shot to take a single. Jadeja was looking for a second run, but Rohit turned down the call when he saw the ball in Steve Smith’s hands and called the Australian batter "a little crazy." "Ye thoda pagal hai," he was caught saying on the stump mic.

#3 Swearing at Cheteshwar Pujara

During a Test match between India and South Africa, Rohit was batting with Cheteshwar Pujara when the incident occurred. Rohit wanted a single but Pujara turned it down. Rohit was not impressed as he was seen turning around and swearing at Pujara by saying, "Puji bhaag bh****od".

#4 Conversation with Rishabh Pant

During a T20I between England and India at Edgbaston, Pant walked out to open the innings with Rohit after the visitors were asked to bat. In the opening over, Pant was looking for a single but was blocked by bowler David Willey. Pant reported this to Rohit and asked if he should push the bowler away.

"Saamne aa gaya yaar. Takkar maar du kya?", Pant said. Rohit replied by saying "Maar de aur kya", asking Pant to take the aggressive route.

#5 Yelling at Yuzvendra Chahal

We all know that as captain, Rohit can be quite a taskmaster. One such instance happened during an ODI between India and West Indies during which Rohit was maneuvering the field. Rohit instructed Yuzvendra Chahal to go to a specific position, but the leggie was slow to respond, drawing the ire of his skipper. “Kya hua tereko. "Bhaag kyu nahi raha hai theek se. Chaludhar Bhaag," Rohit told Chahal.

