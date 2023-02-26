5 times Shreyas Iyer impressed with his dance moves

Shreyas Iyer is currently one of the most popular cricketers in the world. He has represented Team India in all three formats and was a backup option for the Indian squads at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022.

The rising star of Indian cricket is the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League. Before joining KKR last year, Shreyas Iyer led the Delhi Capitals (DC) for two and a half seasons. Under his leadership, DC qualified for the playoffs in 2019 and 2020. The franchise also qualified for their first-ever final in 2020.

Shreyas Iyer is known for his elegant batting and consistent performances. In his brief international career so far, the right-handed batter has aggregated over 3,000 runs across all three formats. He has recorded one Test hundred, two ODI centuries and seven T20I half-centuries.

Apart from his on-field performances, Iyer has also made a name for himself with his dance moves. His dance videos have received a lot of attention from fans on social media, and the player himself does not shy away from shaking a leg whenever he gets the opportunity to do so.

In this listicle, we will look at the five instances where Shreyas Iyer impressed fans with his dance moves.

#1 Shreyas Iyer dances with his sister Shresta

The latest video on this list is the one where Shreyas Iyer can be seen grooving to 'Tum Tum' song with his sister Shresta. They posted this reel on Instagram a few days ago and captioned it as follows:

"Dancing to the best trend with the Best."

Fans have loved the reel shared by Shreyas and Shresta. It has received more than 500,000 likes and over 2,000 comments inside 24 hours.

#2 Iyer's collaboration with Shantanu Maheshwari

Iyer collaborated with popular actor Shantanu Maheshwari for a brand endorsement a few months ago. The brand shot a clip featuring the two Indian celebrities, where they performed dance moves with a touch of cricket.

"Putting on my dancing shoes with with @shantanu.maheshwari! 🕺🏻 Looking forward to more fun times with you," Iyer captioned the reel.

#3 Jiggle Jiggle feat. Shreyas and Shresta

Shreyas Iyer and his sister Shresta enjoy following the trends on Instagram and creating their own reels. They once shot a reel with the 'My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle Autotune' playing in the background.

"Jiggle jiggle with Big B," Shresta captioned the clip.

#4 Shreyas dances with Dhanashree Verma

Shreyas Iyer once shared an Instagram reel of his dance moves with Dhanashree Verma. Dhanashree is a choreographer and also the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Thinking on our feet," Shreyas captioned the video.

#5 Shreyas 'calms down' with Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is another Indian cricketer who is known for his dance moves on social media. Both Dhawan and Iyer played together for the Delhi Capitals from IPL 2019 to 2021. While they have moved to different franchises now, the two players created a reel video at the National Cricket Academy.

They danced to the popular 'Calm Down' song by Rema and Selena Gomez. The reel received close to 2 million likes on Instagram.

