5 trade offers that were rejected ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

The IPL 2023 Auction will take place next month in Kochi. Ahead of the mini auction, the BCCI has asked all 10 franchises to retain the players whom they wish to keep in their squad for next season. The deadline for submitting the list is 5 pm IST on November 15.

Ahead of this deadline, all teams also have the option of trading players. The trade window allows a team to give one of its players to another franchise in exchange for cash or another player. Big names like Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson were traded in this year's trading window.

However, some offers were rejected as well. Here's a list of five offers that were turned down before the IPL 2023 Auction.

#1 CSK rejected DC's offer for Ravindra Jadeja

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Delhi Capitals (DC) wanted to sign Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. However, the Super Kings did not accept the offer.

The reason why DC approached CSK was because Jadeja was not on good terms with his franchise. However, CSK declined the offer.

#2 Gujarat Titans rejected trade offers for Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia was one of the main players for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the previous IPL season. He helped the team win multiple matches with his batting skills in death overs.

One of the other nine franchises showed interest in signing Tewatia during the trade window. As per a report by Cricbuzz, GT straightaway rejected the offer as they wished to keep Tewatia in the squad for IPL 2023.

#3 Gujarat Titans rejected trade offers for R Sai Kishore

Another player for whom the Gujarat Titans received a trade offer was their left-arm spin bowler R Sai Kishore. The spinner made his IPL debut earlier this year for the Titans and impressed fans with his fantastic bowling.

Sai Kishore was a regular member of GT's playing XI in the second half of the tournament. Because of his good performances, GT reportedly did not show any interest in trade offers received for him from the other teams.

#4 Shivam Mavi's trade offer was rejected

According to reports, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were interested in exchanging their respective fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi before the IPL 2023 Auction.

While Ferguson has been traded from Gujarat to Kolkata, Mavi has not joined the GT squad yet. GT traded Ferguson in an all-cash deal. It is unclear whether they did not accept Mavi or KKR turned down the offer to let their fast bowler go to GT. One of the two franchises rejected the offer.

#5 SunRisers Hyderabad rejected trade offers for Abdul Samad

RevSportz reported yesterday that Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants showed interest in signing SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s rising star Abdul Samad. He is a middle-order batter who can also bowl leg-spin. However, SRH rejected the offer.

Samad is likely to be retained by SunRisers Hyderabad for the 2023 season. It will be interesting to see how the youngster performs in the new season.

