The 2018 Caribbean Premier League got over recently with Trinbago Knight Riders emerging as the Champions of this edition. This year's competition was a closely fought one with a number of teams performing brilliantly.

The CPL trophy is an important trophy to have in your cabinet but that is just one of the many benefits associated with a good performance in CPL for any player. The more coveted reward being getting noticed by the cricketing world.

A good performance in a league like CPL is often a stepping stone to the bigger leagues like IPL and the Big Bash League. Players like Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and a number of other players have all landed in IPL after some brilliant performance for their home team in their domestic competition.

This edition has seen a number of promising young players performing to the best of their abilities in the league. This article gives a list of such players who could go onto earn a huge contract in IPL 2019.

#5 Oshane Thomas

Oshane Thomas is one of the brightest talents which is emerging from the Caribbean Islands in the recent times. He is just 21 years of age and will be a player to watch out for in International Cricket in the near future.

Thomas was phenomenal for the Jamaica Tallawahs throughout the season as he was the premier bowler for the side. He scalped 18 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 13.

Thomas is a pacy bowler and has the ability to deceive the batsman both with his pace and swing. The bounce which he generates from the track can be an extremely useful weapon and that will work to his advantage.

A number of IPL teams have a slot for a quality fast bowler and Thomas might have put his hat in the ring with his brilliant performance in the Caribbean Premier League.

