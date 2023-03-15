5 venues which have been batting-friendly in T20 cricket

T20 cricket has built a massive fan following in just a short span of time because of the intent and innovation shown by the players in this format. Unlike Test cricket, batters do not mind taking the aerial route frequently in T20 cricket.

Even the organizers prepare batting-friendly pitches so that the viewers get an opportunity to witness heaps of runs being scored in T20 matches. Some of these venues hosting T20s have been nightmarish for the bowlers.

Pakistan's Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium recently hosted a few PSL matches, where the batters absolutely bulldozed the bowlers on flat tracks. In a match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, Quetta almost chased down a mammoth 263-run target in 20 overs.

While the pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for this year's PSL might be the flattest track in T20 cricket, the following five venues are also known to be friendly to the batters.

#1 Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

3rd T20 International: India v South Africa (Image: Getty)

The pitch at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium has been a batting paradise. The fact that the average first innings score in T20Is played at this venue is 210 highlights how much the batters have enjoyed batting on this wicket.

Even in the IPL, teams batting first have finished with totals of more than 170 in four of the nine matches hosted by Indore. Back in 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 245/6 in 20 overs at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, and in reply, the Punjab Kings finished with 214/8.

#2 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India v South Africa - 5th T20 (Image: Getty)

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is another Indian venue with a flat track. The conditions at Bengaluru are among the best for batting. Back in 2013, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 263/5 in 20 overs against the Pune Warriors on this ground.

There have been multiple scores of more than 200 in T20 cricket matches hosted by Bengaluru. IPL will return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this year for the first time since 2019.

#3 The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Somerset v Hampshire - LV= Insurance County Championship (Image: Getty)

Taunton has been a high-scoring venue in T20 cricket as well. The Cooper Associates County Ground is the home venue of Somerset county in England. This ground has hosted 58 T20s, with the average score being 177.

Somerset own the record for the highest T20 total on this ground, having scored 229 runs in a match. India played an ODI match at this venue against Sri Lanka during the 1999 World Cup and scored 373/6.

#4 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Like Indore and Bengaluru, the pitch at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has produced many high-scoring encounters. The average first innings score in T20 matches hosted by Mumbai in 167, while teams have finished with totals of more than 190 20 times in 104 matches.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) @MumbaiCricAssoc



Here's the latest look at the progress being made. We are sure that the spectators will enjoy the upgraded facilities at the iconic Wankhede 🏟️



#MCA #Mumbai #Cricket #IndianCricket #BCCI Renovations of the Wankhede Stadium is already underway in a phased mannerHere's the latest look at the progress being made. We are sure that the spectators will enjoy the upgraded facilities at the iconic Wankhede 🏟️ Renovations of the Wankhede Stadium is already underway in a phased manner⏳Here's the latest look at the progress being made. We are sure that the spectators will enjoy the upgraded facilities at the iconic Wankhede 🏟️#MCA #Mumbai #Cricket #IndianCricket #BCCI https://t.co/GRci1d1XcP

Although teams batting first have set such big totals at this venue, teams batting second have won 56 out of 104 matches, highlighting how the wicket gets better to bat on as the match progresses.

#5 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Dehradun is the fourth Indian city to feature on this list. The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium helps the batters as well. Afghanistan set a world record for the highest team total in T20 cricket by scoring 278 runs in a match against Ireland at this venue.

ICC @ICC 162* runs from 62 balls

11 fours and 16 sixes



in 2019,



posted 278/3 – the highest team total in men's T20Is! 162* runs from 62 balls11 fours and 16 sixes #OnThisDay in 2019, @zazai_3 smashed the highest individual score by an Afghanistan batsman in T20Is and the second-highest overall, against Ireland.posted 278/3 – the highest team total in men's T20Is! 💥 162* runs from 62 balls💥 11 fours and 16 sixes#OnThisDay in 2019, @zazai_3 smashed the highest individual score by an Afghanistan batsman in T20Is and the second-highest overall, against Ireland.🇦🇫 posted 278/3 – the highest team total in men's T20Is! https://t.co/iNo7O8ZZ32

The average first innings score in T20Is hosted by Dehradun is 178. This ground is yet to host an IPL match, but it recently hosted a few matches of Road Safety World Series 2022.

