5 viral pictures from IPL 2025 Opening ceremony ft. Virat Kohli

IPL 2025 got off to an excellent start in Kolkata with a blockbuster clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Although KKR was the home team, there was equal support for both sides, and RCB eventually beat the Knight Riders by seven wickets to get the crucial two points in the standings.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt entertained the fans at Eden Gardens with fantastic half-centuries at the top of the order for RCB. Before that, KKR's new skipper Ajinkya Rahane destroyed the Bengaluru bowling lineup with a quickfire half-century.

While KKR and RCB played a top-quality cricket match at Eden Gardens, the BCCI also organized a grand opening ceremony to mark the beginning of the 18th season of IPL. Big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, Karan Aujla, Virat Kohli, and Shreya Ghosal made appearances during the ceremony. Here are the top five viral pictures from the event.

#1 Virat Kohli felicitated with a special memento

Virat Kohli shook a leg with Shah Rukh Khan on his song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' during the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony. After that Khan took center stage and invited the BCCI officials to the middle along with the performers of the event.

Khan then announced that Virat would receive a special memento from BCCI President Roger Binny. Virat is the only player to have played for the same team in all 18 seasons of IPL, and he received a special frame of 'IPL 18' from Binny.

#2 Virat Kohli dances with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli during the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

The BCCI did not miss out on the opportunity to have the King of Bollywood and King of World Cricket on the same stage during the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan invited Virat Kohli to the stage for a brief chat.

After the chat, Khan requested Kohli to dance with him on the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. The picture of Khan and Kohli dancing together quickly went viral on the internet.

#3 Rinku Singh dances with Shah Rukh Khan

Rinku Singh and Shah Rukh Khan during the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in IPL. Over the last few years, Khan has formed a great bond with the team's finisher Rinku Singh.

Along with Kohli, Khan also invited Rinku to the stage for a chat. He then asked Rinku to name the song he wants to dance on along with Khan. Rinku said 'Lutt Putt Gaya' from Dunki, and then both of them grooved to the beats of that song.

#4 Disha Patani steals the show with a glamorous performance

Bollywood actress Disha Patani was one of the three celebrities performing at the grand event of the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony. Disha's glamorous performance set the tone for the evening.

While the broadcasters cut the feed during Disha's performance, glimpses from her dance performance quickly went viral on social media. She even appeared in a brief cameo with Karan Aujla.

#5 Shreya Ghoshal got IPL 2025 off to a melodious start

Shreya Ghoshal stole the show (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Shreya Ghoshal kicked off the performances at the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony, and she sang a song for each of the 10 teams. Be it 'Ghummar' for the Rajasthan Royals or 'Nagade Sang Dhol' for the Gujarat Titans, Ghoshal nailed her performance.

The background artists and the aesthetic set made it a perfect viewing experience for those watching at home. Overall, it was one of the best opening ceremonies in IPL history.

