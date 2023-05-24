5 young IPL 2023 players with the best beard

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is arguably one of the biggest platforms on the cricketing stage for youngsters. Right from selectors to fans, there are countless eyes glued to the screen over the course of the manic two-month festival, meaning that the rising players will have to be at the top of their game across all fronts.

It is imperative for young players to match the trend and cut out an image for brand sponsorships. Gone are the days from 2003, when the entire Indian unit sported a clean shave, with the vivid image of the side in the World Cup final. Fashion and trends have developed a lot in the last two decades and now there is nary a cricketer who does not sport trendy facial hair, especially when it comes to India.

The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have popularized beards in the cricket frenzy nation and the upcoming generation is keeping that trend very much alive.

On that note, here are five young IPL 2023 players with the best beard.

#1 Nehal Wadhera

The youngster is among the players who have emerged out of the ongoing edition. The left-handed batter was roped in by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for his base price of 20 Lakhs at the mini-auction despite never having played a T20 game before.

Apart from his stroke play and six-hitting ability, Wadhera has emerged as a fan favorite with his rugged looks and a beard that shapes it. It is evident that he is bound to be part of the MI setup for years to come.

#2 Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan spinner burst into the scene as a clean-shaven 17-year-old, but over the years, he has evolved to be the greatest bowler in the shortest format and has even adapted to the fashion scene by growing a solid beard, which has become sort of a trademark for him.

Players from Afghanistan are renowned for their facial hair, but Rashid Khan has set a standard after flaunting it across the globe through the numerous franchise T20 leagues around the year.

#3 Arshdeep Singh

The left-arm seamer is among the best young prospects for Team India at the moment. A prolific IPL 2022 season helped Arshdeep venture into the international circuit and he is still going strong.

The Punjab-born player sports a traditional beard which is part of his image now, along with his turban, which completes his ensemble. Arshdeep has often flaunted his twirled moustache in particular and if the past is any indication, it will be a part of him forever.

#4 Devdutt Padikkal

While the young batter is figuring out his role within the Rajasthan Royals (RR) team, he does need to have any qualms over his beard style. Padikkal's beard really frames his face, giving him a more mature look, making it quite easy to forget that he is only 22 years old.

The beard will only be better as the years go by and the finished look will be a sight to behold. The youngster has already made his mark with his batting style and his precised toned and trimmed beard acts as the cherry on the cake.

#5 Umran Malik

Express fast bowlers' case is made with a beard, just to spruce up the intimidating factor. Young Umran Malik has already become India's fastest bowler by clocking 157 kmph and has come a long way since being roped in by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as a net bowler.

His beard gives his face a pointy look and it gives his appearance a menacing look as well as he steams in from over 30 yards to deliver the ball. He had a breakthrough season last year and went on to make his national debut.

The pacer has a bright future ahead of him and needs to continue to etch success on the cricketing field as well as evolve his beard as the years roll by.

