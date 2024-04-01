6 times 3 of the top-4 batters got out on ducks in IPL history ft. Mumbai Indians 2024 

While defending the scores or fielding first, it takes an impressive performance from the bowlers to secure early breakthroughs in the powerplay overs for their respective teams.

Be it spinners or pacers, their wicket-taking acumen is judged by their performances in the powerplay, when the fielding restrictions are in place.

Historically, there have been many occasions, when the batters haven't been able to withstand the challenge of bowlers in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Let's check out those six occasions when three of the top-4 batters were dismissed on a duck.

1) Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Bengaluru 2008

The first-ever occasion of this stat was witnessed in Match 25 of IPL 2008, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were up against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Punjab's S. Sreesanth was impressive to pick up wickets of Wasim Jaffer (0) and Cameron White (0) off consecutive balls in the first over.

A couple of overs later, Jacques Kallis (0) was run out by Shaun Marsh. However, the contributions of Rahul Dravid (66) and Virat Kohli (34) helped RCB to post 126 on the board.

In reply, Punjab chased down the score in the 19th over, courtesy of contributions from Shaun Marsh (39) and Ramnaresh Sarwan (31).

2) Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers, Gqeberha 2009

In Match 25 of IPL 2009, Deccan Chargers (DC) batted first against Rajasthan Royals (RR). They managed to post 141 on the board, with Tirumalasetti Suman (41*) as the top-scorer.

Thereafter, RR were off to a disastrous start after Fidel Edwards dismissed Graeme Smith (0), while Swapnil Asnodkar (0) was run out in the first over. Then, RP Singh took the wicket of Naman Ojha (0) in the following over. Nevertheless, Abhishek Raut (36*) led the way for RR to chase down the score.

3) Deccan Chargers vs Chennai Super Kings, East London 2009

Chennai Super Kings and Deccan Chargers (DC) met in Match 29 of IPL 2009 at East London. Batting first, the Super Kings compiled a healthy total of 178 on the board, with MS Dhoni (58*) as the top contributor.

Thereafter, Albie Morkel stunned the Chargers, as he dismissed Adam Gilchrist (0) and VVS Laxman (0) in his consecutive overs. Meanwhile, Sudeep Tyagi got rid of Herschelle Gibbs (0). Although, Dwayne Smith scored 49, DC were bundled out for 100.

4) Kochi Tuskers vs Deccan Chargers, Kochi 2011

In Match 32 of IPL 2011, the Chargers batted first and were reduced to 20/3. Nevertheless, the skipper, Kumar Sangakkara led the fightback with 65 off 47 balls, paving the way for DC to post 129 on the board.

Then, Dale Steyn took the wicket of Brendon McCullum (0) in the first over, while Ishant Sharma dismissed Mahela Jayawardene (0) and Parthiv Patel (0) in the second over. Both bowlers ran riot to bundle out the Chargers for 74.

5) Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai 2020

The Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 saw Mumbai Indians posting a mammoth total of 200 on the board against Delhi Capitals, with fifties from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

In reply, the Capitals lost the wickets of Prithvi Shaw (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the first over, courtesy of Trent Boult. Then, Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Shikhar Dhawan (0) in the second over. As a result, they lost the game by 57 runs.

6) Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede 2024

The most recent occasion of this unusual stat was witnessed on April 1, when Mumbai Indians clashed against Rajasthan Royals.

Playing for the Royals, the left-arm pacer, Trent Boult wreaked havoc to send Rohit Sharma (0) and Naman Dhir (0) back for a golden duck in the first over. The Kiwi pacer came back in his second over to dismiss Dewald Brevis for a golden duck as well.