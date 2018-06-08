Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
9 IPL records that may never be broken

One of these records may never be broken. Can you guess which one?

Sunil Joseph
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 13:25 IST
1.27K

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

In 11 seasons of IPL, there have been numerous records which have been set. We all know the age-old saying "Records are meant to be broken", but there are some which are so massive that they will stand the test of time. These records have left us in shock as no one saw them coming. Some of these players have also created a name for themselves over the years due to these records. These record-setting events are also what made the Indian Premier League the huge phenomenon it is today.

In this post, I have covered 9 records which are less likely to be broken simply because of their magnitude. These records are both individual records and team records that have not only impressed us but also left us in a state of utter shock.

This list is purely my own opinion. If you feel like I’ve missed something, then please voice your opinion in the comment section below.


9. Best Bowling Figures - Sohail Tanvir

Sohail Tanvir IPL
Sohail Tanvir

This record was set during a match between Chennai Superkings and Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. CSK were clear favorites going into the match, but they didn’t account for the unorthodox Pakistani pacer who bowled superbly.

Sohail Tanvir was able to dismiss half of CSK’s batting lineup with ease. He ended up with figures of 4 overs, 14 runs and 6 wickets - a record that stands to this day. Maybe it was his bowling action, but Chennai Superking looked clueless against Sohail Tanvir.

While may bowlers have taken five-wicket hauls, no one has come close to breaking this record. The last time someone came close to breaking this record is when Adam Zampa picked up 6 wickets for 19 runs. In order to break this record, someone would have to at least pick up 6 wickets for 13 runs or less; or scalp 7 wickets which is highly unlikely in a T20 game.

Hence, it is needless to say that is one of those records that may just never be broken.



Contact Us Advertise with Us