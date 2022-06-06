Most sixes hit by a batsman in a single IPL season - Top five performances

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for its high scores and destructive batting. It's something that we've come to expect during each and every season that is held and we are seldom disappointed.

Of course, high scores would not be possible without a lot of boundaries being hit. After all, that is what T20 cricket is all about, right? And, of course, what better sight is there than a batsman smashing a bowler right out of the park, for six?

With big-hitting being a key component of T20 cricket, it should come as no surprise that the IPL has seen some incredible efforts of six-hitting prowess over the years.

While we are used to seeing the total number of sixes that are hit in a season by all the teams, just how many sixes have been hit by a single batsman during a single season?

This article will take a look at the top five of the record for most number of sixes hit by a batsman during a single edition of the IPL.

1. Chris Gayle (44 sixes during IPL 2011)

Chris Gayle was called Mr. T20 for a reason

Chris Gayle is a name that needs no introduction when it comes to T20s and he was known as one of the biggest hitters in cricket.

Gayle was the winner of the Orange Cap during the 2011 edition of the IPL and it is not difficult to see why. Picked by RCB and playing for the franchise for the first time in his career, Gayle did not disappoint. The Universe Boss finished the season at the top the chart of six hitters with 44 maximums.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, he also blasted 56 fours and amassed two centuries. This would see him become the first batsman to score two hundreds during a single IPL season.

2. Chris Gayle (59 Sixes during IPL 2012)

Chris Gayle reached the milestone of 10 000 T20 runs in 2012

If the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League was a good one for the Universe Boss, the 2012 edition of the tournament was an amazing one. The big-hitting left-hander smashed his way to 59 maximums during the tournament - setting a record which remains intact to this very day.

It was also during this season that Gayle reached the milestone of 10,000 T20 runs - becoming the first man to do so.

3. Chris Gayle (51 Sixes during IPL 2013)

Chris Gayle smashed a record-breaking 175 for RCB in 2013

Chris Gayle yet again finds himself on this list, with yet again another record-breaking performance. In addition to smashing his way to 51 maximums during the 2013 season, the Universe Boss also went on to make the highest score ever seen in T20s, with an unbeaten 175 off a mere 66 balls.

This would also be the second time that Gayle hit more than 50 maximums during a single season of the Indian Premier League.

In the end, Gayle would finish the season with an impressive tally of 708 runs in total, featuring one century, 51 sixes, and 57 fours.

4. Andre Russell (52 Sixes – IPL 2019)

Andre Russell was in blistering hot form during 2019

It seems that the men from the West Indies make a habit of hitting sixes for fun, with the next man on the list being the big-hitting Andre Russell.

Russell is known for his destructive batting and his ability to clear the ropes with ease. This was made evident during the 2019 edition where the big West Indian smashed his way to 52 sixes during the tournament.

It is therefore no wonder that Russell won some matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders almost single-handedly during that season.

5. Jos Buttler (45 Sixes during IPL 2022)

Jos Buttler set the stage alight during the 2022 edition

Over the years, Jos Buttler has earned himself a reputation as one of the most dangerous batsmen in T20 cricket. He has also become one of the most consistent and destructive opening batsmen that the tournament has ever seen.

Buttler made the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League his own. The English wicketkeeper-batsman was the winner of the Orange Cap, racking up 863 runs.

Buttler hit his way to 45 maximums during the 2022 edition, while also equalling Virat’s record for most centuries in a single season - by scoring four.

