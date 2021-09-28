"A statue of Sunil Narine is needed at Edens" - Fans heap praise on KKR all-rounder for his spectacular showing against DC

Sunil Narine's astonishing all-round effort helped KKR register a win against the Delhi Capitals and stay alive in the playoff race. The Kolkata Knight Riders were without the services of Andre Russell in this match as he had to sit out due to a niggle.

In his absence, Narine stepped up and performed exceptionally well in both departments. His 10-ball 21-run knock was pivotal for KKR to finish the chase without any hiccups. Earlier in the first innings, Narine ended with figures of 4-0-18-2 in the bowling department. He rightfully received the Player of the Match award at the end of the game.

Fans were delighted to witness Sunil Narine's performance against DC and took to Twitter to heap praise on him. Some fans also slammed KKR skipper Eoin Morgan for his dismal outings with the bat this season.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Here are some of the best reactions:

Gavish Soni @SoniGavish A statue of Sunil Narine is needed at Edens... A statue of Sunil Narine is needed at Edens...

K. Rishi @Re__she



Sunil Narine is that purple heart of

Whenever KKR gets in trouble Narine has been the only SUNshine



SANKATMOCHAK !

The GOAT of T20



#KKRvDC And few ppl were questioning his Presence in the playing 11 ,the guy who bowled maiden super over.Sunil Narine is that purple heart of @KKRiders we use everytime 💜Whenever KKR gets in trouble Narine has been the only SUNshineSANKATMOCHAK !The GOAT of T20 And few ppl were questioning his Presence in the playing 11 ,the guy who bowled maiden super over.



Sunil Narine is that purple heart of @KKRiders we use everytime 💜

Whenever KKR gets in trouble Narine has been the only SUNshine



SANKATMOCHAK !

The GOAT of T20



#KKRvDC https://t.co/REBxyZtFlN

Aman Patel @AmanPatel2306 #KKRvDC

Rabada I am best bowler in the world.

Le Narine :- Rabada I am best bowler in the world.Le Narine :- #KKRvDC

Rabada I am best bowler in the world.

Le Narine :- https://t.co/Z1UJYQMvSN

𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ᴷᴷᴿ @AwaaraHoon

Destruction by Sunil Narine.



Rightfully the player of the match. Evergreen match-winner for KKR 💜 with bat 🤝 with ballDestruction by Sunil Narine.Rightfully the player of the match. Evergreen match-winner for KKR 💜 #KKRvDC with bat 🤝 with ball

Destruction by Sunil Narine.



Rightfully the player of the match. Evergreen match-winner for KKR 💜 #KKRvDC https://t.co/qUIoUaXzNn

Ayan SRKian @qaziayan_ #IPL2021 #KKRvsDC



Other batters struggling to score runs



Le Sunil Narine: Other batters struggling to score runsLe Sunil Narine: #IPL2021 #KKRvsDC



Other batters struggling to score runs



Le Sunil Narine: https://t.co/ix4lRmzpVS

Meme Shastra @MemeShastra



Le Sunil Narine & Nitish Rana

#KKRvDC KKR in troubleLe Sunil Narine & Nitish Rana KKR in trouble



Le Sunil Narine & Nitish Rana

#KKRvDC https://t.co/m80g5na5sz

Valdimiputin @valdimiputin #IPL2021 #KKRvsDC

E.Morgan score only 0 runs

KKR Team Management* E.Morgan score only 0 runsKKR Team Management* #IPL2021 #KKRvsDC

E.Morgan score only 0 runs

KKR Team Management* https://t.co/PCFJ9RENxb

I think the better bowling team came out on top in this game: Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine opined that the better-performing bowling unit came out on top in the contest at Sharjah today. Speaking at the post-match conference after driving his side towards a win against DC, he said:

"We just need to deal with pressure a little better. We need to close off the overs better in this game. This is a slightly smaller ground, so bowling is key. I think the better bowling team came out on top in this game."

Speaking about his fruitful partnership with his spin twin Varun Chakravarthy, he added:

Also Read

"It’s both ways. He learns a little bit from me and I learn from the performances that he has. He has been building pressure to make it even easier for me to bowl the next over. We have a chat on batters and how the wicket is. Whoever bowls the first over will relay messages and I think that’s key."

Sunil Narine's good form will augur well for KKR going ahead in the tournament. Even Venkatesh Iyer proved his credentials with the ball by picking up two wickets in his four-over spell.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar