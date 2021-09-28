"A statue of Sunil Narine is needed at Edens" - Fans heap praise on KKR all-rounder for his spectacular showing against DC

Sunil Narine's astonishing all-round effort helped KKR register a win against the Delhi Capitals and stay alive in the playoff race. The Kolkata Knight Riders were without the services of Andre Russell in this match as he had to sit out due to a niggle.
In his absence, Narine stepped up and performed exceptionally well in both departments. His 10-ball 21-run knock was pivotal for KKR to finish the chase without any hiccups. Earlier in the first innings, Narine ended with figures of 4-0-18-2 in the bowling department. He rightfully received the Player of the Match award at the end of the game.
Fans were delighted to witness Sunil Narine's performance against DC and took to Twitter to heap praise on him. Some fans also slammed KKR skipper Eoin Morgan for his dismal outings with the bat this season.
I think the better bowling team came out on top in this game: Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine opined that the better-performing bowling unit came out on top in the contest at Sharjah today. Speaking at the post-match conference after driving his side towards a win against DC, he said:
"We just need to deal with pressure a little better. We need to close off the overs better in this game. This is a slightly smaller ground, so bowling is key. I think the better bowling team came out on top in this game."
Speaking about his fruitful partnership with his spin twin Varun Chakravarthy, he added:
"It’s both ways. He learns a little bit from me and I learn from the performances that he has. He has been building pressure to make it even easier for me to bowl the next over. We have a chat on batters and how the wicket is. Whoever bowls the first over will relay messages and I think that’s key."
Sunil Narine's good form will augur well for KKR going ahead in the tournament. Even Venkatesh Iyer proved his credentials with the ball by picking up two wickets in his four-over spell.