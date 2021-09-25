"Aata hai, Jaata hai, Phir Waapas aajaata hai" - Fans react as Delhi Capitals reclaim top position with a comprehensive win over RR

Delhi Capitals bowlers produced another masterclass to restrict Rajasthan Royals and successfully defended their target of 155 in Abu Dhabi. RR skipper Sanju Samson fought valiantly with an unbeaten 70, but he did not get any support from his peers. It meant Rajasthan Royals lost the match by 33 runs in the end.

Fans had mixed feelings about the match. A section of fans lauded Samson for waging a lone battle against a potent DC bowling attack on a tacky pitch, while others slammed him for his inability to accelerate in the end. However, most of them appreciated the good work of the Delhi Capitals and praised their collective performance in this contest.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Nasir 🔴 @ahmeds0271



Comes to international cricket and is a damn squib, there is a talent but not temperament



#RRvDC #RRvsDC #DCvRR #DCvsRR #IPL2021 Sanju Samson plays a masterclass of an innings when the ball doesn't come on to the bat, not match winning though

Comes to international cricket and is a damn squib, there is a talent but not temperament



Comes to international cricket and is a damn squib, there is a talent but not temperament



#RRvDC #RRvsDC #DCvRR #DCvsRR #IPL2021 https://t.co/N8cQcSxSQD

Himanshu @virooting

and earn huge ammount

then come to twitter

@CricCrazyJohns People make sanju samson captain in their dream 11

and earn huge ammount

then come to twitter

to spread hate against him

and earn huge ammount

then come to twitter

to spread hate against him

Anushmita. @anushmita7

The lone warrior. You gotta feel sad for this man :(



Sanju Samson - 70*(53)

The lone warrior. You gotta feel sad for this man :(

#RRvsDC #DCvsRR #DCvRR #IPL2021

The lone warrior. You gotta feel sad for this man :(



#RRvsDC #DCvsRR #DCvRR #IPL2021 https://t.co/HsJldUMBmM

CricBlog ✍ @cric_blog



Bowling wins you titles and Delhi have the attack to do it. This year is their best shot at it I reckon.

#DCvsRR #RRvsDC #IPL2021



#DCvsRR #RRvsDC #IPL2021

Ajay Jadeja heaped praise on Sanju Samson's decision to stick with his instincts in a crunch situation during their last match against PBKS. Speaking on Cricbuzz chatter, Ajay Jadeja conveyed his views on Samson's leadership during the Royals' previous game and said:

"If you look at the last match, he had the option of going with Sakariya but he went with an attacking option in Tyagi. A good captain always sticks to his belief which is what we saw with Sanju Samson in the last match. By going with Kartik in the final over, he showed he backs his belief."

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Capitals batted first after Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first in the game. DC openers Prithvi Shaw(10) and Shikhar Dhawan(8) failed to give a good start on a two-paced pitch. Shreyas Iyer(43) and Rishabh Pant(24) tried to consolidate the innings with a decent partnership.

However, just when the duo looked threatening, Mustafizur Rehman bowled the DC skipper to give RR a crucial breakthrough. Eventually, Delhi managed to reach 154/6 courtesy of a useful cameo from Shimron Hetmyer(28). The DC bowling unit performed collectively to help their side clinch a win despite a fighting effort from Sanju Samson in the chase.

