"AB de Villiers is one of my idols"- Glenn Maxwell expresses desire to join RCB

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell named AB de Villiers as one of his idols and expressed a desire to join the South African at Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2021. Kings XI Punjab have released Maxwell, who will be up for grabs at the forthcoming auction that is set to take place on February 18th.

Glenn Maxwell may already be on RCB's radar, with the Bengaluru-based side releasing all-rounders like Chris Morris, Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali from their roster. Maxwell has listed his base price in the top bracket, i.e INR 2 crore. Speaking about the prospect of playing for Virat Kohli's team, the explosive batsman said:

"That'll be awesome. AB [is] one of my idols and one of the guys I've always tried to watch the way he goes about [things]. It'll be awesome to work with him, and he's always been really helpful to me along the journey. Whenever I've caught up with him, he's been brilliant. So to be able to work with him first hand will be pretty cool," Glenn Maxwell said.

Big Names, Big Draws in VIVO #IPLAuction 2021! 👌



How will these players fare? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TmZJxBEzoZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2021

Glenn Maxwell is currently in New Zealand for Australia's five-match T20I series against the Kiwis, starting on February 22. He had a below-par 2020 IPL, scoring 108 runs in 13 games at an average of 15.42, while his strike rate read a disappointing 101.88. However, given his exploits over the years for Australia, he is expected to be a hot property once again at the auction.

"Will certainly enjoy batting with Virat Kohli" - Glenn Maxwell

Virat Kohli leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL

Glenn Maxwell also spoke about teaming up with RCB skipper Virat Kohli and said he gets along well with the Indian star.

"I get along with Virat pretty well. It'll be certainly nice to work under Virat and will certainly enjoy batting with him - that's for sure," added Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell began his IPL stint with Delhi Daredevils (Now Capitals) in 2012 and was then snapped up by Mumbai Indians for a whopping $1million in 2013. He moved to Kings XI Punjab in 2014 and had mixed fortunes with the team over the past six years.

It remains to be seen whether Maxwell will team up with Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers at the RCB for the upcoming season of the IPL.