Abhishek Sharma age, height, hometown, family & IPL salary

Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg silenced all critics who questioned the strength of the Sunrisers Hyderabad's middle-order in IPL 2020 with their magnificent partnership against the Chennai Super Kings. The young duo added 77 runs for the fifth wicket and helped the Orange Army post 164/5 on the board.

Priyam Garg played the aggressor's role, scoring 51 runs off 26 deliveries while Abhishek Sharma backed him up to perfection with a 24-ball 31. The left-handed batsman hit four fours and a six in his brief knock.

Abhishek Sharma had struggled to score big in the first few matches of IPL 2020. However, he has now won the hearts of every cricket fan with this performance. Here's a look at a few things that you need to know about the 20-year-old all-rounder.

Abhishek Sharma age

Abhishek Sharma was born on 4 September 2000. He is 20 years and one month old.

Abhishek Sharma height

Abhishek Sharma is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Abhishek Sharma hometown

Abhishek Sharma was born in Amritsar, Punjab. He represents his home state in domestic cricket.

Abhishek Sharma family

Abhishek Sharma was born to Raj Kumar Sharma and Manju Sharma. He has two sisters, namely Sania Sharma and Komal Sharma.

Abhishek Sharma IPL salary

Delhi Capitals were the first to spot Abhishek Sharma and sign him in the IPL auction. The all-rounder secured a contract worth 55 lakhs INR from the Delhi-based franchise. He played one season for the Capitals before they traded him to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sharma was one of the three players that the Sunrisers got for trading Shikhar Dhawan to the Delhi Capitals. The young all-rounder has a salary of 55 lakhs INR in IPL 2020.