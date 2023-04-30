"Absolutely pathetic" - Fans tear apart MI for conceding 25 extras in IPL 2023 clash vs RR 

The performance of Mumbai Indians' (MI) pacer bowlers was not up to the mark in the team's IPL 2023 fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

While the Mumbai bowlers were able to pick up wickets at regular intervals, they were wayward at times, conceding a total of 25 extras, which included 16 wides and a no ball.

All-rounder Cameron Green bowled seven wides, while speedster Jofra Archer finished with one no ball and three wides. Arshad Khan and Riley Meredith gave away four and two wides, respectively.

Several fans took to social media after the innings, slamming Mumbai for their sloppiness. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



16 wides

7 Leg Byes

1 NB

1 Bye



25 extras in T20 innings!



This will hurt MI if they lose the game!



#TATAIPL

#IPL2023

#MIvRR Mumbai Indians have conceded16 wides7 Leg Byes1 NB1 Bye25 extras in T20 innings!This will hurt MI if they lose the game! Mumbai Indians have conceded 16 wides ✅7 Leg Byes ✅1 NB ✅1 Bye✅25 extras in T20 innings!This will hurt MI if they lose the game! #TATAIPL#IPL2023#MIvRR https://t.co/xMTYS2b93g

VRSancheti_192 @VRSancheti_19



#MIvsRR #IPL2023 @mipaltan What a bowling from Mumbai Indians, absolutely pathetic! 25 extras, only less than Jaiswal's score. Ishan Kishan making it worse with his wicket keeping. Need huge revamp next season. Difficult with mini auction but no other option left. What a bowling from Mumbai Indians, absolutely pathetic! 25 extras, only less than Jaiswal's score. Ishan Kishan making it worse with his wicket keeping. Need huge revamp next season. Difficult with mini auction but no other option left. #MIvsRR #IPL2023 @mipaltan

Vishal Singh @vishal_msingh @cricbuzz The second highest score in Rajasthan Royals innings today was from Mumbai Indians, which was 25 as extras @cricbuzz The second highest score in Rajasthan Royals innings today was from Mumbai Indians, which was 25 as extras

Adesh panchal @adesh_vlp @mipaltan Mumbai bowling is very weak. To many extras. Have to stop giving these Many extras. @mipaltan Mumbai bowling is very weak. To many extras. Have to stop giving these Many extras.

Dr Smit Raval @ravalll Number of extras Mumbai gives..itne to Bollywood ki movie me bhi nai hote !! #MIvsRR Number of extras Mumbai gives..itne to Bollywood ki movie me bhi nai hote !!#MIvsRR

master @master26804305 @poserarcher if there less extras then mumbai would have been in a better position @poserarcher if there less extras then mumbai would have been in a better position

Groot @IamMoos @mipaltan Mumbai bowlers are not using their brain. They are conceding more extras and not trying to bowl good deliveries. Waste bowling performance. @mipaltan Mumbai bowlers are not using their brain. They are conceding more extras and not trying to bowl good deliveries. Waste bowling performance.

Parag Vvijra @ParagVijra @IPL @mipaltan @ImRo45 Rohit Sharma... Are you serious? 23 extras in 18 overs. Are you playimg gully cricket. Cant expect this from Captain of Indian Cricket Team. Mumbai Indians was my ever favourite but now you are just captain of bunch of ammeture jokers. @IPL @mipaltan @ImRo45 Rohit Sharma... Are you serious? 23 extras in 18 overs. Are you playimg gully cricket. Cant expect this from Captain of Indian Cricket Team. Mumbai Indians was my ever favourite but now you are just captain of bunch of ammeture jokers.

Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 @GyaaniCricketer



16 wide balls means almost 3 overs extra. Thanks to Mumbai, Rajasthan has scored 212 in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians have given 25 extras in 20 overs. How ridiculous is this?16 wide balls means almost 3 overs extra. Thanks to Mumbai, Rajasthan has scored 212 in 20 overs. #MIvRR Mumbai Indians have given 25 extras in 20 overs. How ridiculous is this?16 wide balls means almost 3 overs extra. Thanks to Mumbai, Rajasthan has scored 212 in 20 overs. #MIvRR

Holy Cricket Christ! @CricketInsight3 25 extras from Mumbai Indians is 2nd highest score after Yashashvi Jaiswal's 124..



It is almost a crime in T20 cricket to bowl so many wides/no balls/byes.. 25 extras from Mumbai Indians is 2nd highest score after Yashashvi Jaiswal's 124..It is almost a crime in T20 cricket to bowl so many wides/no balls/byes..

Saksham @tweet_saksham



Too many extras !!

Extras & extra deliveries cost Mumbai addition 56 runs. poor show !! . Accept it - @mipaltan has the weakest bowling attack in this season @IPL . Some big mistakes on team selection. Why the hell Arshad Khan been picked tonight - can't understand.Too many extras !!Extras & extra deliveries cost Mumbai addition 56 runs. poor show !! #MIvRR . Accept it - @mipaltan has the weakest bowling attack in this season @IPL . Some big mistakes on team selection. Why the hell Arshad Khan been picked tonight - can't understand.Too many extras !!Extras & extra deliveries cost Mumbai addition 56 runs. poor show !! #MIvRR

Ajesh @aj_21718 Second highest score is extras with 25 runs. Mumbai Indians bowlers should take a lap of honour once the season over. Second highest score is extras with 25 runs. Mumbai Indians bowlers should take a lap of honour once the season over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top performer with the bat for RR, hitting a marvelous century. The opening batter scored 124 runs off just 62 deliveries. It is worth mentioning that the next best contribution in their innings was the 25 extra runs conceded by Mumbai bowlers.

RR, who won the toss and chose to bat first in the contest, ultimately finished on 212/7 after 20 overs.

MI's run chase starts on a shaky note as Rohit Sharma departed early

Mumbai needed their opening batters to get them off to a flier against Rajasthan, given that they were chasing an imposing 212-run total. However, skipper Rohit Sharma failed to deliver with the bat.

The star batter was dismissed in the second over itself, putting the home team under enormous pressure. Rohit was undone by a Sandeep Sharma knuckle ball, which ended up hitting the top of his off stump.

Rohit departed after scoring just three runs from five balls during his brief stay at the crease.

The second half of the ongoing season is of utmost importance for Mumbai. The five-time champions managed to win just three of their first seven matches and are currently languishing in the penultimate spot in the points table.

Poll : 0 votes