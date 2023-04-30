"Absolutely pathetic" - Fans tear apart MI for conceding 25 extras in IPL 2023 clash vs RR 

The performance of Mumbai Indians' (MI) pacer bowlers was not up to the mark in the team's IPL 2023 fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 30.
While the Mumbai bowlers were able to pick up wickets at regular intervals, they were wayward at times, conceding a total of 25 extras, which included 16 wides and a no ball.
All-rounder Cameron Green bowled seven wides, while speedster Jofra Archer finished with one no ball and three wides. Arshad Khan and Riley Meredith gave away four and two wides, respectively.
Several fans took to social media after the innings, slamming Mumbai for their sloppiness. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top performer with the bat for RR, hitting a marvelous century. The opening batter scored 124 runs off just 62 deliveries. It is worth mentioning that the next best contribution in their innings was the 25 extra runs conceded by Mumbai bowlers.
RR, who won the toss and chose to bat first in the contest, ultimately finished on 212/7 after 20 overs.
MI's run chase starts on a shaky note as Rohit Sharma departed early
Mumbai needed their opening batters to get them off to a flier against Rajasthan, given that they were chasing an imposing 212-run total. However, skipper Rohit Sharma failed to deliver with the bat.
The star batter was dismissed in the second over itself, putting the home team under enormous pressure. Rohit was undone by a Sandeep Sharma knuckle ball, which ended up hitting the top of his off stump.
Rohit departed after scoring just three runs from five balls during his brief stay at the crease.
The second half of the ongoing season is of utmost importance for Mumbai. The five-time champions managed to win just three of their first seven matches and are currently languishing in the penultimate spot in the points table.
