Cricket Australia to grant NOC to IPL-bound players on case-by-case basis

According to a recent report in the Sydney Morning Herald, in order to play in the IPL, Australian players will need to seek a No Objection Certificate, which Cricket Australia could reject on health grounds. India are keen to host the upcoming IPL at home, with CA CEO Nick Hockley stating that approvals to play in the cash-rich league would be given on case-by-case basis.

Recently, Cricket Australia postponed their South Africa tour in the wake of a new coronavirus strain in the Rainbow Nation. As per reports, Australian cricketers are now not guaranteed to feature in the IPL if it is hosted in India.

Nick Hockley talked about the IPL and said:

"We have, obviously, got precedent on that from the IPL last year. We have got, obviously, the IPL, if you like, [has] proven its bio-security protocols. As and when applications are made, we will consider each of those case-by-case, on their merits."

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

As things stand, there is no guarantee of Australian players getting a NOC from CA. 19 Australians featured in IPL 2020, which was held in the UAE. The upcoming edition could start in India from the second week of April.

Australian stars up for grabs in IPL 2021 Auction

Steve Smith

Quite a few Australian stars are set to go under the hammer in the upcoming IPL 2021 Auction, which is scheduled to take place on February 18. Superstars such as Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, and Glenn Maxwell could generate interest from various franchises. The likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, and James Pattinson are also expected to find a team for themselves.

Meanwhile, someone like Jhye Richardson, who hasn't played in the IPL, could start a bidding war, given his performance in the ongoing BBL for the Perth Scorchers. Richardson is currently the leading wicket-taker in the BBL, and can also contribute with the bat lower down the order. Hence, the seamer could emerge as a hot property in the upcoming auction.