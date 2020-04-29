Ajinkya Rahane supports IPL behind closed doors

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has backed the idea of staging IPL 2020 behind closed doors. The Indian Test mainstay reiterated the recent statements of Krunal and Hardik Pandya of playing IPL matches in empty stadiums rather than cancelling the event completely.

In a live Instagram session with the Delhi Capitals' official handle, Rahane expressed his desire to entertain fans through some good cricket on the field. He explained the idea won't seem surprising as most of the cricketers had grown up playing domestic matches in empty stadiums.

He added that the enjoyment of the fans was the primary goal and that that could be achieved with them watching IPL matches on their television sets or online.

"We have played a lot of domestic cricket in empty stadiums. We are used to it. I think it is good for the fans also that we play in empty stadiums looking at the COVID-19 situation. The domestic crowd doesn't' attract as much crowd as international games. Playing in empty stadiums will be very good for fans and their safety. They will enjoy a lot," Rahane said.

BCCI keeping IPL 2020 behind closed doors an option

IPL 2020 in empty stadiums is a possibility

Ajinkya Rahane's statements come in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in the IPL being postponed indefinitely. With several rumours doing the rounds, a team official spoke to Sportskeeda recently about the possibility of IPL 2020 being staged in empty stadiums.

The team official told Sportskeeda about the challenges being faced by the organizers in forming a united front on the COVID-19 situation. He explained that since most of the audiences watched the IPL on their television or online, conducting it behind closed doors sounded a smarter option than cancelling it entirely.

"The biggest challenge is to conduct the IPL this season. However, the current situation is quite grim and it doesn't look so simple. If at all the event is conducted, the people may not be allowed to watch the games live. But as more than 90 percent of the IPL audience in on TV and the internet, it won't be a big issue other than losing the gate receipts. It is still so much better than cancelling the IPL this season," the team official commented.

