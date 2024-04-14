Ajinkya Rahane or Tushar Deshpande - which Mumbaikar is more crucial to CSK's chances in IPL 2024 clash vs MI?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are off to a decent start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They have three victories in five games and are positioned third in the points table.

In their most recent game, CSK secured a seven-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Batting first, the Kolkata-based franchise was bundled out for 137. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/33. In response, the Chennai-based franchise chased down the score in less than 18 overs, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (67) as the key contributor.

In a high-voltage game on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings are set to clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium, who are coming into this game with two wins on the trot.

With this crucial game in Mumbai's backyard, CSK have a few local boys in their line-up like Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande. Let's analyse who among Rahane and Deshpande could be more crucial for them in this game.

Ajinkya Rahane or Tushar Deshpande - Who is more crucial for CSK against MI?

Ajinkya Rahane has had a quiet start to IPL 2024 with 119 runs in five games. On most occasions, he has not been able to convert his starts into a big knock. His best score of 45 came against Delhi Capitals, where he was on the right track with his positive intent, but was deceived by a slower ball and caught at the long-on boundary.

It will be crucial for Rahane to use the short boundaries at Wankhede to his benefit and play an anchor role for CSK in this game. With his vast experience and ability to withstand pressure, the veteran batter will be a vital cog in CSK's batting line-up.

In 15 IPL games at Wankhede, Rahane has amassed 419 runs at an average of 38.09 and a strike rate of 137.38, with four fifties to his name. Interestingly, his best innings of 66 off 42 came for Rising Pune Supergiants against Mumbai in 2016.

On the other hand, Tushar Deshpande has been featuring for Mumbai's domestic side since the 2015-16 season. He has the uncanny ability to take wickets regularly.

So far in 2024, the talented pacer has picked up five wickets in as many appearances at an economy of 8.06. Last season, he impressed by taking 21 wickets in 16 games at an economy of 9.92. Although he was rather one-dimensional in 2023, Deshpande has demonstrated his variations in the ongoing season, and has been better in the death overs.

In two IPL games at this venue, Deshpande has taken two wickets at an economy of 9 and a best of 2/31. He breached the defense of Rohit Sharma last season with a beauty of a delivery at Wankhede.

With his brisk pace and swing with the new ball under lights, Deshpande could trouble Mumbai's openers Ishan Kishan and Sharma. In the death overs, the 28-year-old will employ change-ups to contain the batters.

Both players will come into this game with confidence due to their fine form and familiarity with the venue. However, Ajinkya Rahane might turn out to be more crucial for the Men in Yellow.

This is due to the fact that historically, Wankhede has been a batting haven. Mumbai's recent chase of 199 in 15.3 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru is a testament to that. The odds will likely favor the batsmen, with a flat pitch and short boundary dimensions.

Nevertheless, if Deshpande bowls a good line and length and can extract swing from the surface early-on, he could be a vital asset for CSK.