IPL 2019: All-time playing XI for RR vs RCB

Shrey Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
145   //    01 Apr 2019, 21:11 IST

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (picture courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)
Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (picture courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

As IPL 2019 is progressing ahead, it is leaving behind some of the most memorable stories that each and every cricket fan will engrave in their mind forever. With the initial rust out of the way, the tournament has now become even more interesting, and the rest of the season promises to be a cracker.

The Rajasthan Royals will be facing the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, 2nd April in the 14th match of the season. Both the teams have lost all the three games they have played so far, and are in serious trouble as they are placed at second last and last position in the points table respectively.

Both the teams will have to play out of their skins in this game to record their first win of the season. Virat Kohli in particular has innumerable reasons to worry and brood over. His playing XI combinations with RCB are failing even more miserably than they did in the last couple of seasons.

Kohli needs to instill discipline into his players and bring the best out of them. If he wants RCB to survive long in this tournament, then he has to repeat his heroics of IPL 2016.

On the other hand, for Ajinkya Rahane, it's all about executing the plans well. It is the responsibility of the whole bunch to do well, and their batting collapses against CSK and KXIP have done them no favors.

Rahane needs to address each and every issue by talking long and hard with his players and support staff. Rajasthan would want to register a respectable position in this tournament, but for that they need to pull up their socks immediately.

Looking at the stats of the previous seasons, it can be concluded that Rajasthan have a bit of an edge in the RCB vs RR rivalry. Out of 19 matches in 9 seasons, Rajasthan have won 9 whereas RCB have won 8; two matches ended with no results.

The previous clashes between RR and RCB have always been high voltage games. The matches that they have played against each other have seen a good mix of high as well as low scoring games.

There have been some stupendous performances shown by the bowlers and batsmen from either side. Accordingly, here is what the greatest all-time playing XI from these sides would look like:

Shane Watson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sanju Samson (wk), Anil Kumble (c), Mitchell Starc, Praveen Kumar.

Here are the details of the upcoming RR vs RCB match:

Date and Time: Tuesday, 2nd April at 8:00 pm IST.

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

