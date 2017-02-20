All you need to know about Tymal Mills - RCB's latest high profile signing

The England speedster was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping INR 12 crores.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 12:17 IST

Tymal Mills is one of the fastest T20 bowlers in the circuit

After coming in with a bit of buzz around him, Tymal Mills struck gold in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction. The England fast bowler was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a mammoth INR 12 Crores.

From a base price of INR 50 Lakhs, the 24-year old found himself at the epicentre of a fierce bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. When it seemed like the Wankhede Stadium would await him, RCB entered the equation from nowhere and acquired him for 24 times his original base price.

Let us track the left-arm pacer’s journey from England’s domestic circuit to the riches of IPL.

#5 Early years and Test ambitions

Mills made his first-class debut for Essex in 2011

Born in Yorkshire, Tymal Solomon Mills only began to show serious interest in cricket when he was around 14-16 years of age. At 19, he broke into the Essex team and subsequently decided to forego a journalism course at the prestigious University of East London.

A product of the U-19 scene, he made his first-class debut in a tour match against the visiting Sri Lankans in June 2011. In the winter, Mills was fast-tracked into the England Performance Programme (EPP) and underwent training at the ECB National Cricket Academy in Loughborough among other places.

Despite not setting the County Championship for fire, his bustling pace earned him a spot in the England Lions Squad.