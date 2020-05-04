Ambati Rayudu selects his favourite IPL team

Ambati Rayudu in IPL

Ambati Rayudu picked current franchise Chennai Super Kings as his favourite team in the IPL. He also lauded their emotional and loyal fan base, implying that they were second to none in the country.

In an Instagram Live session with his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, Rayudu showcased a different and lighter side to him, in stark contrast to his serious and seemingly volatile nature on the field.

As explained by Dwayne Bravo in a similar Live session on CSK's handle a few days earlier, Rayudu is an extremely misunderstood person in the cricket fraternity.

On the other hand, Rayudu praised CSK's fans for their immense support, especially when the franchise was banned and their image was under the scanner.

“CSK fans are emotional like how south Indians are, they have knowledge. Even when playing for India we don’t see such a fan base,” Rayudu said.

He also explained the difference between his former IPL team, Mumbai Indians and his current franchise. He sounded pretty impressed by the freedom and calmness provided at the latter, where he thinks players are shown more faith.

“At CSK it’s pretty calm, they have a lot more faith in players ability, while MI is more ‘play-your-role’ kind of a setup.,” Rayudu elaborated.

Ambati Rayudu's impressive stint in the IPL

Ambati Rayudu hit the winning runs in the IPL 2018 final against SRH

Advertisement

Ambati Rayudu has enjoyed a terrific run in the IPL over the years. He was part of three title-winning campaigns for the Mumbai Indians, where he spent eight seasons. In 2018, he was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings. He blossomed under MS Dhoni and impressed immediately, scoring 602 runs that season and helping them with the title for the first time since 2011.

Ambati Rayudu has scored a total of 3300 runs in 147 IPL matches, including a solitary hundred, which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad.