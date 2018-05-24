IPL 2018: An Indian Player from each of the eliminated teams who had a stellar season

Yash Mittal ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 03:56 IST

The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League, with much fanfare and anticipation, kicked off on April 07, 2018.

During the course of the league-stage, we have witnessed some pulsating action in all facets of the game especially from a plethora of young Indian talent in Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Markande, and Shubhman Gill, have set the stage on fire with their superlative performances.

In this blog today, let us look at one Indian player from each eliminated team who had a stellar IPL, despite their team coping a disappointing season.

#4 KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

Rahul has been in the form of his life

Having been the bedrock of KXIP's batting thus far, KL Rahul started the IPL with a superlative 13-ball 50 against the Delhi.

The Indian Test opener was in the form of his life throughout the season and has accumulated 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and strike-rate of 158.41, which includes six fifties.

With a penchant of power-hitting coupled with classical stroke-play, Rahul was the bedrock of the KXIP unit.