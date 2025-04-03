Analyzing the amazing consistency of the underrated B Sai Sudharsan in the IPL

T20 cricket has fast evolved into a format where packing the batting order with big six-hitters and flashy stroke-makers has become the mantra for success. Strike rates have taken precedence over consistency and quantitative numbers, especially in the last few years.

Ad

Yet, how valuable would a batter playing risk-free cricket and still scoring at a 150+ strike rate be? We have seen the likes of Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad produce such seasons and the newest addition to that list has to be the underrated Gujarat Titans (GT) batter B Sai Sudharsan.

The 23-year-old has begun the 2025 IPL season like a dream, batting with no risk and yet averaging an incredible 62 at a strike rate of 157.62 in three matches. While the two batters on either side of him, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, steal the limelight, Sai has been the guts and glue to GT starting the season with two wins in three outings.

Ad

Trending

With his latest knock of 49 last night against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the southpaw broke an extraordinary record for the most consistent start to an IPL career. Sai became the fastest batter in IPL history to reach 20 scores of 30+ in an innings, reaching the mark in just his 28th innings.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also has only one score below 10 in 28 IPL innings - another record at this mark. Sai has fast turned into a dream for fantasy cricket lovers, while also becoming a darling of GT and Indian fans.

On that note, let us analyze Sai Sudharsan's IPL journey from scratch to see how he has progressed from an accumulator to a match-winner.

Sai Sudharsan's one-dimensional start to the IPL

Sai Sudharsan often played second fiddle to Shubman Gill and others in 2022 [Credit: Getty]

When Sai Sudharsan started his IPL career back in 2022, he was rightly seen as a textbook batter reliant on timing more than power. While he was expected to tick the reliability box, very few thought he would play impactful knocks in a slam-bang format.

Ad

That judgment was proven right as Sai scored a passable 145 runs in his five outings in the 2022 season. While his average was an impressive 36.25, the strike rate of 127.19 had several fans asking if he was in fact a net negative to GT.

The franchise won the title that year even as Sai had much to prove as a T20 batter. The 23-year-old had no innings with a strike rate of over 150 and only once in the five innings did he even finish with a strike rate of over 140.

Ad

It was clear that Sai could play a role similar to what Subramaniam Badrinath did for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their glory years from 2008 to 2013. If the side is in early trouble, Sai could steady the ship. Yet, if the start is strong, it was almost best to not send Sai to bat in fear of the team potentially getting stuck in the middle overs.

Thus, Sai Sudharsan's IPL journey began by providing fans with more comfort than confidence. Yes, the Chennai-born batter will ensure security at one end but was he ever someone the opposition feared? Certainly not.

Ad

More opportunities, greater conversion but no impact

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before we jump into the next phase of Sai Sudharsan's IPL journey, let's remember he was only 20 when he played his first season in 2022. With some game time under him and being part of GT's title run that year seemingly buoyed the Chennai-born batter to become a regular in the lineup.

Back-to-back half-centuries in GT's second and third outing of the season meant Sai slowly but surely became a key cog in their batting lineup. His bittersweet moment of the 2023 season came in the final against CSK when he played unquestionably his best IPL innings.

Ad

Sai scored a breathtaking 96 off just 47 deliveries to propel GT into an excellent position to make it back-to-back titles. However, his ascendence to the mountain top at least for that moment was denied when CSK pulled off a thrilling last-ball victory.

Nevertheless, Sai finished the 2023 season with markedly improved numbers, averaging almost 52 at a strike rate of 141.40 in eight matches. Yet, a stunning statistic raised questions about his impact on a game even if the overall numbers suggested otherwise.

Ad

Sai averaged over 56 at a strike rate of 162.50 in three losses but the numbers fell to 48.25 and 126.97 splits in GT's wins in 2023. Hence, while the evolution was clear, the impact remained a question mark.

Change in the 'impact' narrative

Sai Sudharsan scored his maiden IPL century last year [Credit: Getty]

By the 2024 IPL season, Sai Sudharsan had clearly become GT's second-best batter behind Shubman Gill. The numbers only trended further north, with the left-hander scoring 527 runs in 14 games at an average of 47.90 and a strike rate of 141.28.

Ad

The biggest question based on the earlier sections is - How did his impact numbers stack up in 2024? Much to the delight of GT fans, Sai played a bigger role in their wins last year, averaging an outstanding 51.80 at a strike rate of 137.03.

The stylish batter even scored his first IPL century in 2024 and firmly established himself as one of the most reliable batters in the league. Only a rise to the upper echelon of IPL batter remained.

Ad

Sai Sudharsan's arrival as a T20 match-winner

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finally, we cut to the present and Sai Sudharsan is well and truly on his way to being regarded as a reliable T20 match-winner. The GT opener has started the 2025 season in style, scoring 186 runs at an average of 62 and a drastically improved strike rate of 157.62.

With his already prevalent gap-finding skill at its peak, Sai has also added more muscle to his game this year, making him a scary proposition for opposition teams.

Ad

The youngster has put in much work with GT to get to this level and he opened up on the same after the side's recent win over RCB.

"It's my fourth year, and I feel it has given me a lot of valuable experience. I've been exposed to challenging conditions, including facing a lot of fast and quick bowling in the nets with GT. The most important factor in my evolution, particularly in T20 batting, has been the game time and practice I get here," said Sai at the post-match press conference (Via India Today).

Ad

He added:

"Working with the Titans and facing quality bowlers—many of whom are internationals—has been crucial. The exposure I've had, especially in the nets, has allowed me to learn from difficult conditions. Over the past three years, I've gained a lot of insight. Additionally, playing for India and in various leagues outside of India has further deepened my understanding of the game and its fundamentals."

Ad

Sai was a solitary run away from making it a hattrick of half-centuries to start his IPL 2025 campaign. Yet, beyond the numbers, his 150+ strike rate in two of the three innings and a smartly paced knock in the RCB run-chase have made Sai more than just a run machine in the IPL.

The Tamil Nadu batter is now an inimitable combination of consistency, versatility, and impact - A trifecta that makes him a force to be reckoned with for the rest of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback