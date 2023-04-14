Andre Russell's 3 best performances against SRH in the IPL

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is one of the most feared players in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ace has won matches single-handedly in the past and while he is not in the best of form in the ongoing IPL 2023, history is evidence that it does not take much to bring him back to his best.

He began the tournament with an optimistic 19-ball 35 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) but has since scored just one run across the next two games. The upcoming home clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might prove to be the perfect avenue for the all-rounder to hit top gear.

Russell has had a decent record against the Orange Army over the years. In 13 appearances against the 2016 IPL champions, he has scored 214 runs at a strike rate of 163.36. However, out of those 12 innings, the Caribbean has only been able to cross double figures on five occasions,

On that note, here are Andre Russell's three best displays against SRH in the IPL.

#3 49* (25) and 2-20 (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai; IPL 2022)

In the first of the two meetings between KKR and SRH in the 2022 edition, it was Andre Russell who came to the rescue after the Knight Riders' top order had failed to flatter.

The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 49 with the aid of four fours and as many sixes and stitched an important partnership with Nitish Rana, helping KKR post 175-8 while batting first.

He also stepped up with the ball, claiming two wickets in two overs while conceding 20 runs.

However, his efforts went in vain as SRH chased down the target with more than two overs to spare, courtesy of heroics from Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram during the run chase.

#2 49* (28) and 3-22 (MCA Stadium, Pune; IPL 2022)

Interestingly enough, Andre Russell has found himself unbeaten on 49 across three innings against SRH, with each of those knocks greatly differing in terms of the match situation and the overall outcome.

One of Russell's most complete all-round performances in recent years came against the Orange Army last season. He scored 49 runs off 28 deliveries, top scoring for the side when they were reeling at 93-5 in the 12th over. He propelled KKR to 177-6 with three fours and four sixes.

He was highly influential with the ball as well, claiming the wickets of Kane Williamson, Washington Sundar, and Marco Jansen as SRH were restricted to 123-8. Russell was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant display as well.

#1 49* (19) and 2-32 (Eden Gardens, Kolkata; IPL 2019)

Andre Russell's IPL 2019 campaign will be one that will be talked about for ages as it consists of one exceptional knock after the next. The all-rounder ended up scoring 510 runs across 14 matches at a strike rate of 204, which is unprecedented stuff from a lower-order batter.

He began his campaign with a whirlwind knock against SRH at Eden Gardens. SRH set a target of 182 for the hosts to chase down after a brilliant 85 from David Warner, with Russell picking up two wickets.

KKR were staring at a loss after 53 was required off the last three overs. Russell scored nine runs from his first seven deliveries and then proceeded to go ballistic. He took on Siddharth Kaul in the 18th over, hitting three boundaries and bringing the equation down to 34 runs off 12 deliveries.

He then took on Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the penultimate over, slamming two fours and two sixes to score 21 runs off those crucial six balls.

Shakib Al Hasan only had 13 runs to defend in the final over and Shubman Gill wrapped up the chase with two sixes to give KKR a six-wicket win with two balls to spare.

Is Andre Russell the player to watch out for in the upcoming contest between SRH and KKR? Let us know what you think.

