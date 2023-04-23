Andre Russell's top 3 performances against CSK in IPL 

Andre Russell is one of the most destructive power-hitters in world cricket. The big Jamaican can muscle anything thrown at him, often getting maximums from faint edges and mishits.

He may not be in the best of forms in IPL 2023, but the whole world knows what he can do with a bat in hand. You cannot discount him even in his worst form, as he is inevitable.

If you ask any Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan or even the players, they will tell you the same.

Andre Russell has been nothing less than a nemesis for CSK in the IPL. In 10 games against them, he averages 42.86 with a staggering SR of 169.49.

On that note, let's take a look at some of his best performances against CSK.

Andre Russell's 3 best performances against CSK in the IPL

#3. 55* (32) & 2/20, Match 30, Eden Gardens, 2015

On a spicy but sporting Eden Gardens wicket that was conducive for everyone, Andre Russell produced one of the finest all-round performances against his favorite opponents, CSK, in IPL 2015.

With useful contributions from their batsmen, CSK posted a competitive total of 165/9, with Russell picking up the wickets of Dwayne Bravo and Mohit Sharma.

The CSK bowlers roared back in the second innings and put them ahead in the contest in the 10th over, with KKR's scorecard reading 57/3.

The Knight Riders needed more than 100 runs to win and with the asking rate climbing to over 10, they needed someone to play out of their skin to win it for them.

Enter Andre Russell. He started doing what he does best: smacking bowlers for fun. He was able to get support from opener Robin Uthappa, who compiled a well-structured 80 off 58 balls.

He took a special liking to Ronit More and Ashish Nehra and made them pay for their erratic lines. He finished the match having scored 55 unbeaten runs from just 32 balls.

#2. 54 (22), 1/27, Match 15, Wankhede, 2021

It was a run fest in Wankhede, where CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (64 from 42) and Faf Du Plessis (95 from 60) wreaked havoc, scoring their respective half centuries to propel the team to a humongous total of 220/2.

Chasing the target with an asking rate of nearly 11 from the first ball, KKR batsmen had to keep striking from ball one. That resulted in a horrendous collapse, and they were looking at a huge defeat at 31/5 inside the Powerplay. A huge dent in NRR was looking inevitable for them.

But Andre Russell had other ideas. He didn't want to go down without giving a fight. He started smoking sixes and boundaries but smartly picked his bowlers, as no batting was left behind him.

He completed his half-century in just 20 balls and was looking to take the match away from CSK. But an unfortunate dismissal cut his innings short and ended KKR's hopes of winning the match.

A blistering knock from Pat Cummins (66 from 34) did bring KKR close to the target, but it was never going to be enough as they bowled out for 202 in 19.1 overs, losing the match by 18 runs.

Had it not been for Russell's knock, KKR's innings would not have gained any sort of momentum.

#1. 88* (36), Match 5, Chepauk, 2018

When you are facing CSK at their fortress, Chepauk Stadium, you need to be at your best to beat them. KKR got this realization in IPL 2018 when, on a rare flat track in Chepauk, they were reduced to 89/5 in the 10th over.

They needed to score at least 180 or 190 to even challenge the rampant CSK batting line-up.

Andre Russell took the onus on his shoulders and started playing his shots. He was batting at his best, and the boundaries seemed to be looking short for him.

He dealt in sixes, spared no CSK bowlers, and smoked 11 sixes en route to his whirlwind knock of 88* runs in just 36 balls, which helped KKR post a stiff total of 202/6.

His valiant efforts were not enough, however, as CSK, on the back of Sam Billings' onslaught, chased down the total with one ball to spare.

