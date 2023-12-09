Annabel Sutherland sold to DC for whopping INR 2 crore after tense bidding war during WPL 2024 auction

Budding Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland will play for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2024 season of the WPL after being bagged by the franchise for a staggering INR 2 crore in the auction.

Sutherland played for the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the the inaugural season. She turned out in just four matches, scoring 28 runs and picking up three wickets. Ever since she was released back into the auction pool, it seemed certain that she could generate a bidding war and that's exactly how things panned out.

The two finalsits from the last edition DC and Mumbai Indians (MI) went head-to-head, with the defending champions' final bid worth Rs 1.9 crore. The Capitals secured the signing with the next bid and now have a pretty strong core of all-rounders to work with.

Annabel Sutherland gives DC the flexibility they need

The Delhi Capitals already had a pretty strong batting line-up with captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma opening followed by the middle order consisting of Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, and Alice Capsey. They have certainly added some depth to that department with their new acquisition.

The presence of Annabel Sutherland now gives DC an option to play her or Jess Jonnasen as the fourth overseas pick depending on conditions. The coach Jonathan Batty seemed ecstatic to have bagged Sutherland and that perhaps explains why they were ready to shell out INR 2 crore.

The other big buys in the auction so far are Phoebe Litchfield, who has gone to the Gujarat Giants for INR 1 crore, and South African pacer Shabnim Ismail sold to the Mumbai Indians for INR 1.2 crore.

DC's WPL 2024 squad so far: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland

